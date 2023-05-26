Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two Holy Spirit High School crew teams won events Friday at the opening day of the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta at Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

The Spartans’ girls varsity eight won its heat in 5 minutes, 13.91 seconds, advancing to Saturday morning’s semifinals. Holy Spirit’s girls lightweight varsity four won its semifinal and will be in the final Saturday. The boat finished in 6:05.83.

Ocean City’s girls lightweight four boat was second (6:09.56).

“I was really thrilled with the way our boats have advanced,” Holy Spirit girls coach Joe Welsh said. “We are really happy for them. Kids are rowing well. They are coming off the water saying they had their best races, and that’s all we can ask them — just trying to get better each race.”

The Holy Spirit and Egg Harbor Township boys and girls and the Ocean City and Mainland Regional girls teams are at the nationals. The event will conclude Saturday with semifinals and finals. Boats that finished first or second Friday advanced to the semifinals, depending on how many boats were in each category.

The Eagles’ girls junior varsity four was second in its heat (6:06.92). EHT’s girls lightweight varsity four also finished second in its heat (6:01.79). The Spartans’ boys lightweight varsity double crew finished second (5:22.97).

Teams qualified for the national event based on their performances at the Garden State Scholastic Rowing Championships on April 30. There were seven other qualifying championship events around the nation.

Mainland’s girls freshman eight placed third in its heat (5:58.81), and Ocean City’s girls freshman eight was third in its heat (5:47.56). The Red Raiders’ junior varsity eight finished third in its heat (5:32.92). The Mustangs’ girls varsity eight was fourth in its heat (5:20.90).

Holy Spirit’s boys junior varsity double varsity heat placed fourth in its heat (5:39.72). The Spartans’ girls junior varsity four finished fourth in its heat (6:24.03). The Spartans’ boys varsity double finished fourth in its heat (5:56.53). The boys varsity single was fourth (5:52.22).