BOYS BASKETBALL

1st Battle at Barnegat Showcase set for Saturday

Barnegat High School will host the first-annual Battle at Barnegat Showcase on Saturday

The showcase will match up boys basketball teams from the Shore Conference with the Cape-Atlantic League. There will be seven teams from each conference.

The first game will be at 10 a.m., and the last is at 7 p.m. Tickets are good for the whole day and will be $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and children. Attendees will be stamped at the door and can come and go as they please.

Here is the full schedule:

10 a.m. — Howell vs. Hammonton

11:30 a.m. — Manchester Twp. vs. ACIT

1 p.m. — Ocean Twp. vs. Lower Cape May Reg.

2:30 p.m. — Raritan vs. Cedar Creek

4 p.m. — Red Bank Catholic vs. Millville

5:30 p.m. — Southern Reg. vs. Mainland Reg.

7 p.m. — Barnegat vs. Absegami

Contact Patrick Mulranen:

609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

