1st Battle at Barnegat Showcase set for Saturday

Barnegat High School will host the first-annual Battle at Barnegat Showcase on Saturday
The showcase will match up boys basketball teams from the Shore Conference with the Cape-Atlantic League. There will be seven teams from each conference.
The first game will be at 10 a.m., and the last is at 7 p.m. Tickets are good for the whole day and will be $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and children. Attendees will be stamped at the door and can come and go as they please.
Here is the full schedule:
10 a.m. — Howell vs. Hammonton
11:30 a.m. — Manchester Twp. vs. ACIT
1 p.m. — Ocean Twp. vs. Lower Cape May Reg.
2:30 p.m. — Raritan vs. Cedar Creek
People are also reading…
4 p.m. — Red Bank Catholic vs. Millville
5:30 p.m. — Southern Reg. vs. Mainland Reg.
7 p.m. — Barnegat vs. Absegami
Contact Patrick Mulranen:
609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.