16 players to watch during CAL Tournament semifinals this week

Absegami’s Reese Downey drives the basket during a Dec. 20 game against Atlantic City in Galloway Township. Downey’s emergence as a freshman has helped the Braves go 14-8 and reach the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals.
St. Augustine Prep’s Semaj Bethea shoots against Egg Harbor Township’s Anthony Colon during a Feb. 9 game. The Hermits will face Holy Spirit in the CAL semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Millville.
Two of the best high school basketball nights in South Jersey happen this week.
The Cape-Atlantic League tournament boys semifinals will be played Wednesday at Millville. The girls tournament semifinals will be held Thursday at Atlantic City.
In the boys semifinals, sixth-seeded Holy Spirit (14-7) will meet No. 2 seed St. Augustine Prep (21-2) at 5 p.m. Fourth-seeded St. Joseph Academy (17-6) will play No. 8 seed Mainland Regional (13-10) at 7 p.m.
In the girls semifinals, seventh-seeded Absegami (14-8) will play third-seeded Wildwood Catholic (20-4) at 5 p.m. Top-seeded Mainland Regional (21-2) and No. 4 seed Atlantic City (12-9) will tip off at 7 p.m.
The championship games will be played at Absegami on Saturday, the boys at noon and the girls at 2 p.m.
What follows is a list (in alphabetical order) of 16 players to watch during the semifinals:
The sophomore point guard averages 13.2 points and 3.8 assists.
Kaitlyn Boggs
Mainland Regional
The 6-foot senior is a force in the paint and averages eight points and seven rebounds.
Elijah Brown
St. Augustine Prep
The 6-foot-4 sophomore is one of the state’s top young players. The Atlantic City resident averages 16.1 points and 5.7 rebounds.
Kimmy Casiello
Wildwood Catholic Academy
The Crusaders’ only senior starter leads the team at point guard. She averages 10.5 points, four assists and has made 37 3-pointers.
Cohen Cook
Mainland Regional
The 6-foot sophomore has scored at least 20 points in four straight games. Cook averages 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds.
Camryn Dirkes
Mainland Regional
The senior guard started as a freshman on the Mustangs team that won the 2019 state Group III title. The Mustangs are 61-8 with Dirkes on the floor in her career. She averages 12.6 points this season.
Reese Downey
Absegami
The freshman guard has made 62 3-pointers. She averages 17.2 points, 3.8 assists and 4.5 steals. Downey scored 22 in the Braves’ 44-30 first-round win over Ocean City.
Jackie Fortis
Absegami
The senior forward is one of the CAL’s top athletes. Fortis averages 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 4.2 steals.
Cea’anai Jackson
Atlantic City
The 6-3 senior is a force inside, averaging 11.2 points and 11.1 rebounds.
Jayden Llanos
Holy Spirit
The 6-3 junior forward is one of South Jersey’s top offensive rebounders. He averages 10 points and eight rebounds and grabbed 11 rebounds in Spirit’s first-round win over Middle Township.
Kaci Mikulski
Wildwood Catholic
The sophomore guard averages 14.4 points and has hit 57 3-pointers.
Quanirah Montague
Atlantic City
The 6-3 junior combines size and agility. She averages 14.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.4 blocks.
Ja’son Prevard
St. Joseph Academy
The 6-1 point guard is one of the league’s most versatile players. Prevard averages 15.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
Arnaldo Rodriguez
St. Joseph Academy
The 5-11 guard is one of South Jersey’s best clutch shooters. He averages 14.5 points and has hit 31 3-pointers.
Jahmir Smith
Holy Spirit
The junior guard averages 13.2 points and three assists. He scored 22 in the Spartans’ 54-43 first-round win over Middle Township. Smith is peaking at the right time, having made 10 3-pointers in Spirit’s last three games.
Tim Travagline
Mainland Regional
The 5-10 sophomore averages 11.5 points and is an accurate perimeter shooter.
PHOTOS Atlantic City vs. Mainland Regional girls basketball
