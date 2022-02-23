 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

16 players to watch during CAL Tournament semifinals this week

Two of the best high school basketball nights in South Jersey happen this week.

The Cape-Atlantic League tournament boys semifinals will be played Wednesday at Millville. The girls tournament semifinals will be held Thursday at Atlantic City.

In the boys semifinals, sixth-seeded Holy Spirit (14-7) will meet No. 2 seed St. Augustine Prep (21-2) at 5 p.m. Fourth-seeded St. Joseph Academy (17-6) will play No. 8 seed Mainland Regional (13-10) at 7 p.m.

In the girls semifinals, seventh-seeded Absegami (14-8) will play third-seeded Wildwood Catholic (20-4) at 5 p.m. Top-seeded Mainland Regional (21-2) and No. 4 seed Atlantic City (12-9) will tip off at 7 p.m.

The championship games will be played at Absegami on Saturday, the boys at noon and the girls at 2 p.m.

What follows is a list (in alphabetical order) of 16 players to watch during the semifinals:

Semaj Bethea

St. Augustine Prep

The sophomore point guard averages 13.2 points and 3.8 assists.

Kaitlyn Boggs

Mainland Regional

The 6-foot senior is a force in the paint and averages eight points and seven rebounds.

Elijah Brown

St. Augustine Prep

The 6-foot-4 sophomore is one of the state’s top young players. The Atlantic City resident averages 16.1 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Kimmy Casiello

Wildwood Catholic Academy

The Crusaders’ only senior starter leads the team at point guard. She averages 10.5 points, four assists and has made 37 3-pointers.

Cohen Cook

Mainland Regional

The 6-foot sophomore has scored at least 20 points in four straight games. Cook averages 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds.

Camryn Dirkes

Mainland Regional

The senior guard started as a freshman on the Mustangs team that won the 2019 state Group III title. The Mustangs are 61-8 with Dirkes on the floor in her career. She averages 12.6 points this season.

Reese Downey

Absegami

The freshman guard has made 62 3-pointers. She averages 17.2 points, 3.8 assists and 4.5 steals. Downey scored 22 in the Braves’ 44-30 first-round win over Ocean City.

Jackie Fortis

Absegami

The senior forward is one of the CAL’s top athletes. Fortis averages 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 4.2 steals.

Cea’anai Jackson

Atlantic City

The 6-3 senior is a force inside, averaging 11.2 points and 11.1 rebounds.

Jayden Llanos

Holy Spirit

The 6-3 junior forward is one of South Jersey’s top offensive rebounders. He averages 10 points and eight rebounds and grabbed 11 rebounds in Spirit’s first-round win over Middle Township.

Kaci Mikulski

Wildwood Catholic

The sophomore guard averages 14.4 points and has hit 57 3-pointers.

Quanirah Montague

Atlantic City

The 6-3 junior combines size and agility. She averages 14.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.4 blocks.

Ja’son Prevard

St. Joseph Academy

The 6-1 point guard is one of the league’s most versatile players. Prevard averages 15.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Arnaldo Rodriguez

St. Joseph Academy

The 5-11 guard is one of South Jersey’s best clutch shooters. He averages 14.5 points and has hit 31 3-pointers.

Jahmir Smith

Holy Spirit

The junior guard averages 13.2 points and three assists. He scored 22 in the Spartans’ 54-43 first-round win over Middle Township. Smith is peaking at the right time, having made 10 3-pointers in Spirit’s last three games.

Tim Travagline

Mainland Regional

The 5-10 sophomore averages 11.5 points and is an accurate perimeter shooter.

