ATLANTIC CITY — Riley O’Boyle did not get to wrestle varsity matches as a freshman.

On Saturday, the Southern Regional High School senior ended his career having advanced as far as a wrestler can go.

O’Boyle lost 3-2 in the ultimate tiebreaker to Rumson-Fair Haven's Hudson Skove in the 215-pound title match Saturday at the boys state wrestling championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. O’Boyle led in the second tiebreaker before Skove tied the match with an escape. Skove escaped again in the ultimate tiebreaker for the title.

"I'm happy with my performance. I had a lot of close matches," O'Boyle said. "I just think making it to the finals in general is a good accomplishment. I'm obviously still a little upset because I worked my ass off the last two years doing this."

O'Boyle said Southern has two gyms for wresters, one for varsity and one for those still needing to develop. O'Boyle was in the latter as a freshman. Now, he is the second-best wrestler in the state at 215.

"When I look at from where I started, being a backup, I am just happy wit how my high school career went," he said.

Fifteen local high school boys finished in the top eight of the 14 weight classes and earned medals.

St. Augustine Prep’s Richie Grungo (144) and the Hermits' Brady Conlin and the Rams' Matt Henrich, both at 150, made the finals, which ended too late for this edition.

The last local boys state champion was Holy Spirit graduate Pat D’Arcy, who won the 126 title in 2015. The last Southern wrestler to win a state title was Glenn Carson in 2009. St. Augustine's most recent winner was Jack Clark in 2014.

Absegami's George Rhodes (190), St. Augustine's Kaden Naame (113), Holy Spirit's Max Elton (120) and Southern's Conor Collins (126) each finished fourth. St. Augustine's Jake Slotnick (165) and Southern's Wyatt Stout (132) were sixth. Absegami's Sean Cowan (165) and Lower Cape May Regional's Chase Hansen (132) and Brock Zurawski (190) each earned a seventh-place finish. Southern's Cole Velardi (165) and Hayden Hochstrasser (144) finished eighth.

St. Augustine brought six wrestlers to the state tournament, and four of them earned medals Saturday. Naame became just the third wrestler in program history to finish in the top eight at states three times. The Hermits had two state finalists for the first time since 1985.

O’Boyle captured the District 25 and Region 7 titles. Last season, he finished second at districts and fourth at regions. He just missed out on placing at states.

"It's awesome," O'Boyle said.

Southern makes history

The Rams placed six wrestlers in the top eight, the most in program history. The Rams' previous best was four. Conor Collins, who finished his career as a three-time state placewinner, said he was proud of the team.

"It means everything to me. Our team is so close," said Collins, who placed third last year and was second as a sophomore. "To see all my teammates place, it's a testament to our program and our coaches and just how we are as a team. I am happy with how we did as a team."

Southern won the state and South Jersey Group V team titles this winter.

"Looking back on my high school career, there is not much to complain about," said Collins, who is committed to U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York. "I know I left it all on the mat."

Rhodes, Cowan earn medals

Last season, Rhodes and Cowan each lost one round short of earning medals in Atlantic City. Both Rhodes, a four-time state qualifier, and Cowan, who reached three years in a row, had never reached the podium (a top-eight finish).

That changed Saturday for the seniors.

"I don't really think it sunk in yet," said Cowan, who is committed to Ursinus College. "It doesn't feel real. It's insane. This was the goal all of high school. Last year was rough, so I knew I had to do it this year."

Cowan and Rhodes each earned their 100th win this season. Rhodes captured the District 23 and Region 8 titles. Cowan was second at districts and regions.

Absegami had not had a top-eight finisher since Kevin Stadtmueller took sixth in 2011.

"Getting on the podium as a senior, it feels amazing," Cowan said.

"It feels weird. That's all I can say because I have never been here," said Rhodes, who added he felt a little nervous during his first few bouts in the winners bracket but "felt more loose" after losing in the quarterfinals.

Rhodes and Cowan were happy to get on the podium, especially at Boardwalk Hall.

"It feels good. It's in my backyard," Rhodes said.

Hansen, Zurawski take sixth

Hansen won the District 32 and Region 8 titles. The freshman entered the state tournament with an undefeated record and advanced to the quarterfinals Friday before falling to top-seeded Anthony Santaniello of Brick Memorial. After he won the consolation fourth round Friday, Hansen guaranteed him a spot on the podium as a freshman.

Hansen (44-2) pinned Saint John Vianney's Patrick O`Keefe for sixth place Saturday.

"He's a beast," Zurawski said of his teammate. "We have worked hard all year. It feels good to have someone to do it with and then finally go on the podium with your teammate. It feels really good."

Zurawski also lost in quarterfinals Friday. The senior won a 10-2 major decision to Rhodes in the consolation fourth round Friday. Zurawski won with a 17-1 technical fall over Paramus Catholic's Xavier Williams in the seventh-place bout.

Zurawski earned his 100th win at districts Feb. 18.

"It feels good," said Zurawski, who finished eighth at states last season and is committed to Rider University. "It's not what I came for, but it feels good to be back on the podium for the second year in a row. Not what I came for, but just on to the next chapter."