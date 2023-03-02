ATLANTIC CITY — Adrien Laboy enjoyed his first state wrestling tournament appearance Thursday.

The Middle Township High School senior won his 150-pound, first-round match with a 7-3 decision at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. It was first day of the tournament, which concludes Saturday.

On Thursday, those who won their first-round matches wrestled their second-round bouts later that night. The losers fell to the consolations, which will begin Friday morning. Laboy wrestled Southern Regional's Matt Henrich in the second round, losing a 6-0 decision. Laboy will still wrestle in the consolation bracket.

Last season, Laboy placed fourth at the District 31 tournament, just missing the Region 8 tournament. This winter, the senior entered with a purpose. Laboy only lost once in the regular season en route to the district title. He placed second at regions, and entered states with a 35-2 record.

"It's a great experience," said Laboy, who won his first match after it was tied 3-3. "Just being in front of this big crowd, you gotta love it. I went out there and executed what I had to do," Laboy said. "I got the first shot, got two and the rest was history."

Southern's Conor Collins (126), Wyatt Stout (132), Nick Bennet (157) Cole Velardi (165), Riley O'Boyle (215) and Henrich (150); St. Augustine Prep's Richie Grungo (144), Brady Conlin (150) and Jake Slotnick (165); Lower Cape May Regional's Chase Hansen (132) and Brock Zurawski (190); Absegami's George Rhodes (190) and Holy Spirit's Max Elton (120) all won their first two matches and will wrestle in the quarterfinals Friday.

Southern's Anthony Mason (106), Hayden Hochstrasser (144), Scottie Sari (120) and Anthony Evangelista (285); St. Augustine Kaden Naame (113), Anthony DePaul (126) and Dennis Virelli (157); Absegami's Sean Cowan (165) and Ocean City's Nick Layton (175) each won their first-round matches but lost in the second round, falling to consolations.

Losing in the preliminaries were Egg Harbor Township's Tyler Thomas (113) and Vince Faldetta (138); Lacey Township's Matt Coon (190) and Aidan Ott (132); Southern's Mitch Bivona (175) and Collin French (190); St. Augustine's Jackson Slotnick (120); Hammonton's Justin Flood (106); Millville's Edison Andino (285); Holy Spirit's Robert McDevitt (215); Pinelands Regional's Mason Livio (132) and Mainland Regional's Noah Fontana (126). All fell to the consolations.

Laboy called it "exciting" to have the opportunity to wrestle again Saturday.

"It's another chance to wrestle," Laboy said.

Freshmen succeed

Mason called it one of the best experiences of his life.

The freshman, who was one of the main starters on Southern, helped the Rams win the state Group V championship. In the state championship match, Mason (33-8) won his bout by major decision.

"And the states were at Rutgers (University). There were a ton of people there," Mason said. "It was such an awesome experience."

Mason added to his first-year experience on another big stage Thursday.

In front of the large crowd at Boardwalk Hall, Mason earned a 6-4 decision in the first tiebreaker in his first-round-bout. He was leading 4-2 when Hanover Park's Nick DiFrancescantonio tied the match.

After two, 30-second overtimes, neither scored points. Mason won with a reversal.

"I know I have been working really hard and I knew it was going to pay off," he said. "We do so much conditioning in our room. I didn't gas out. Getting to this point, it's just wild. Going into freshman year, I was small. I'm still small. But I never knew I would get this far."

Other freshmen in the area enjoyed similar success.

Lower's Hansen (41-0) and St. Augustine's DePaul (21-10) also won their first-round bouts. Hansen won with a third-period pin, and DePaul earned a 4-3 decision. Hansen won the District 32 and Region 8 titles.

"It's crazy because we are only freshmen and will get better as the years go on," Mason said about local freshmen having successful seasons. "It's just awesome to see."

DePaul won the District 32 championship and was second at Region 8.

"Just stick to it in the room and stay with it and get the information and you will get great," DePaul said. "Just keep it going. That's all it takes. … This is a great opportunity. I am very grateful. I want to thank my coaches and parents. I just want to keep it going."

DePaul and West Essex's Ethan Kerlin were tied 1-1. DePaul earned an escape point and then had a takedown to take a 4-1 lead. DePaul said "it was a good way to win the match."

DePaul lost to top-seeded Carson Walsh of Pope John XXIII in the second round, but he will still wrestle Friday.

"It's a good opportunity," DePaul said.

GALLERY: Day one of state wrestling championship in Atlantic City