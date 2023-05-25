Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Liz Martin pitched a complete game to lead the 11th-seeded Cedar Creek High School softball team to a 1-0 victory over third-seeded Gloucester in the South Jersey Group II quarterfinals.

Martin allowed just five hits and struck out one. She got Gloucester to groundout 15 times.

Sophia Montag scored the lone run on a throwing error. Kelsey McFadden doubled for Cedar Creek, and Montag and Ella Marano each singled. Gloucester fell to 16-9.

Cedar Creek will travel to second-seeded Cinnaminson in the semifinals Wednesday. Last season, the Pirates advanced to the sectional semifinals and won the title in 2021.

(1) Haddon Heights 15, (8) Barnegat 0: Sophia Bordi struck out in four no-hit innings. The sophomore is one of the most dominant pitchers in the state, striking out 515 in her career and leading her team to the state Group II title in 2022. Gracie Granate went 3 for 4 with two homers and seven RBIs for the winners. The Bengals fell to 9-13.

South Jersey Group III quarterfinals

(2) Moorestown 3, (10) Mainland Reg. 2: The game was tied 1-1 after seven innings. The Mustangs (10-11) scored one in the top of the 11th, but the Quakers (20-4) scored two in the bottom of the inning to advance to the semifinals. No further information was available.

South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal

(4) Cherokee 3, (5) Southern Reg. 1: Sammie Friel went the distance and pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk for host Cherokee (19-4), The Press Elite 11's seventh-ranked team. Emily Lafferty doubled and scored for the Chiefs, and Avery Obetz went 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI. For Southern (17-9), Kylie Robert had a hit and a run, and pitcher Emily Evans worked six innings and allowed five hits, with one walk and six strikeouts.

South Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals

(1) Donovan Catholic 10, (9) Our Lady of Mercy 0: Julia Apostolakos went 3 for 3 and and drove in three for Donovan Catholic (28-1), the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Jenna Giattino hit a two-run homer. Apostolakos struck out 11 in five no-hit innings to earn the win. For the Villagers (12-8), Emma Douglas struck out six in 5 1/3 innings.

South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinals

(3) Gloucester Catholic 7, (11) Wildwood Catholic 0: The Rams (13-6) scored three in the first inning and two in both the third and sixth. The Crusaders fell to 4-13. Gloucester Catholic outhit Wildwood Catholic 5-2.