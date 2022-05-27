11th-ranked Ocean City falls to No. 2 Shawnee in S.J. girls lacrosse semifinals

MEDFORD TOWNSHIP — There was some disappointment Friday, but the overall feeling among the Ocean City High School girls lacrosse team was pride.

Top-seeded Shawnee flexed its muscle with a strong second- run en route to a 16-10 victory over the fourth-seeded Red Raiders in a South Jersey Group III semifinal. The Renegades (18-2) are No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Ocean City (16-4) is ranked 11th.

The Red Raiders came out strong, scoring back-to-back goals to take a 2-1 lead. Ocean City then had a 3-2 lead before Shawnee scored twice to go up 4-3. The Red Raiders tied the score at 4-4, but the Renegades then scored three straight at the end of first half and extended their lead to 16-6 in the second.

Ocean City scored four late goals to cap the scoring.

"I think we got in a little hole, but our comeback was unbeatable, I think," said Ocean City sophomore midfielder Gracie Pierce, who scored twice Friday. "We were down 10 and ended up being down six. I am really proud of our team. It's a good way to end the season.

"I'm excited for next season, and hope I get better as I go along. I was just ready for a hard-fought battle (Friday)."

Ocean City captured the inaugural Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and CAL American Division titles and went undefeated against conference opponents. The Red Raiders earned wins over Clearview Regional (12-7) and Mainland Regional (12-7) twice and against Rancocas Valley, West Deptford (12-5) and Holy Spirit (15-5).

Senior Racheli Levy-Smith noted her team fought with a lot of determination all season, including Friday.

"I am so proud of our team and how far we have come," she said. "We made it here, so I'm so proud of everyone. I'm so glad I got to spend my senior season with these girls because it was the best time I ever had. I'm happy with the way we came out. I'm happy with how my season went. I'm proud of myself and my team."

The Red Raiders are a young team and will graduate just five seniors, so much of this talent will return. As for-Levy-Smith, she will continue her lacrosse career at NCAA Division I Holy Cross.

"Shawnee is an incredible team," Levy Smith said. "Kudos to them. They played a great game. For us, we did the best we could. We are a very young team, but we have a lot of depth. I'm glad we came out the way we did. I'm proud of our team win or lose."

Olivia Vanesko scored to tie the game at 1-1. Pierce scored to give her team a 2-1 lead. Kelsea Cooke and Delainey Sutley also scored in the first , helping to make it 4-4. Early on, the Red Raiders were forcing turnovers and giving Shawnee a lot of problems. Goalie Presley Green made some impressive saves against talented attackers.

Green made nine saves in the game. Vanesko had two assists.

"It shows that we can play with the top programs in South Jersey," Red Raiders coach Lesley Graham said. "From a coaching standpoint, there are always things you wish you could've done different or change or take back. But overall, it was our ability to keep fighting and keep our heads in the game when things were going our way or weren't going our way. I am really proud of them."

"Hats off to Shawnee for doing a great job."

Shawnee's Leah Luling opened the second with a goal to extend the lead to 8-4. Sutley, who scored three and added a team-leading nine draw controls, scored to cut the lead to 8-5. The Renegades scored the next four goals, two from Mady Cattani, who finished with a game-high five goals. Pierce scored to cut the deficit to 12-6, but Shawnee went on another run to bring the score to 16-6.

Lacrosse is a game of runs, and how an opposing team responds can define the outcome of a game. Ocean City just did not respond as well as they could have, Graham said.

"We can't change anything about what happened," Graham said. "We talk about that when I call a timeout or at halftime. We talk about controlling what we can control. The past is in the past. We can only affect change in the future. Staying focused and mentally in the game is what we ask of them. And that's what they did."

Levy-Smith scored late in the second half, and goals from Ally Leeds, Sutley and Madi Wenner followed in the second half. Shawnee goalie Carley Vernon made a great save to deny Ocean City its fifth straight goal.

"I think the beginning of the game, I wasn't playing my best, especially for my team," Levy-Smith said. "I knew I had to get back out there and do something. I just finished it the hardest I can."

Graham has coached at all three college divisions, including starting a program at Division II St. Leo in Florida and has coached at Stockton. She was supposed to start at Ocean City in 2020, but the pandemic canceled the season. Next year will be her third season at the high school, and she expects another run at a sectional title.

"I'm proud of the fight and determination of the team and the journey we've been on," Graham said. "I couldn't have asked for better kids who work hard and buy in to what we ask them to do."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

