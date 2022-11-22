11 South Jersey high school players sign to D-I colleges at Baseball Performance Center

PLEASANTVILLE — Eleven South Jersey standouts signed their national letters of intent Monday night at the Baseball Performance Center.

The seniors, who all train at the facility run by Ed Charlton and Philadelphia Phillies minor league pitcher Mike Adams, totaled over $1 million in scholarship money to NCAA Division I schools, the facility said in a social media post Monday night.

Seven of the 11 are Cape-Atlantic League standouts: St. Augustine Prep's Bruce Wadiak (Iona College), Marco Levari (Old Dominion) and CJ Furey (Villanova); Egg Harbor Township's Cam Flukey (Coastal Carolina) and Justin Sweeney (Rutgers); and Ocean City's Duke McCarron (Maryland) and Dante Edwardi (Fairleigh Dickinson).

Also signing their NILs were: Kingsway Regional's Landon Edwards (Coastal Carolina), Old Tappan's Alex Kranzler, Lenape's Jonathan Adelmann (Bucknell) and Indian Hills' Ryan Polansky (Stephen F. Austin).

"We are extremely proud of these guys," said Adams, a graduate of Holy Spirit who pitched this season with the Reading Fightin Phils and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. "They have put in so much time and effort over the last four years to get to this point, and it’s awesome to see their sacrifices pay off.

"We’re lucky to have a front row seat to have seen where they started to where they are now, and that’s a testament to the work that they have put in. We are excited for them to have good senior seasons and watch them continue to excel at the next level."