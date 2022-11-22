11 South Jersey high school players sign to D-I colleges at Baseball Performance Center

PLEASANTVILLE — Eleven South Jersey standouts signed their national letters of intent Monday night at the Baseball Performance Center.
The seniors, who all train at the facility run by Ed Charlton and Philadelphia Phillies minor league pitcher Mike Adams, totaled over $1 million in scholarship money to NCAA Division I schools, the facility said in a social media post Monday night.
Seven of the 11 are Cape-Atlantic League standouts: St. Augustine Prep's Bruce Wadiak (Iona College), Marco Levari (Old Dominion) and CJ Furey (Villanova); Egg Harbor Township's Cam Flukey (Coastal Carolina) and Justin Sweeney (Rutgers); and Ocean City's Duke McCarron (Maryland) and Dante Edwardi (Fairleigh Dickinson).
Also signing their NILs were: Kingsway Regional's Landon Edwards (Coastal Carolina), Old Tappan's Alex Kranzler, Lenape's Jonathan Adelmann (Bucknell) and Indian Hills' Ryan Polansky (Stephen F. Austin).
"We are extremely proud of these guys," said Adams, a graduate of Holy Spirit who pitched this season with the Reading Fightin Phils and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. "They have put in so much time and effort over the last four years to get to this point, and it’s awesome to see their sacrifices pay off.
"We’re lucky to have a front row seat to have seen where they started to where they are now, and that’s a testament to the work that they have put in. We are excited for them to have good senior seasons and watch them continue to excel at the next level."
Who are the 2022 Press baseball all stars?
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ryan Weingartner
Ryan Weingartner
Senior shortstop
Weingartner led the Hermits to the Cape-Atlantic League, Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic and South Jersey Non-Public A titles. He batted .457 with seven home runs and 31 RBIs. He was 18 for 18 on stolen bases. Weingartner was also the Hermits closer with a 1.68 ERA. He will play at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia.
FIRST TEAM
INFIELD
Enzo Descalzi
Enzo Descalzi
Vineland
Senior first base
Descalzi batted .381 with 11 home runs, 32 RBIs and 32 runs scored.
Ryan Taylor
Ryan Taylor
Sr. Augustine
Senior second base
Taylor batted .412 with six home runs and 33 RBIs. He had seven doubles and scored 31 runs.
John McColl
John McColl
Cedar Creek
Senior second baseman
McColl batted .510 (51 for 100) with 28 RBIs and 37 runs scored.
Ryan Gallagher
Ryan Gallagher
Middle Township
Senior third baseman
Gallagher batted .416 with five home runs, nine doubles, 34 RBIs and 29 runs scored.
OUTFIELD
Kyle Neri
Kyle Neri
St. Augustine
Senior outfield
Neri batted .377 with 29 RBIs and 26 runs scored.
Wayne Hill
Wayne Hill
Millville
Junior Outfield
Hill batted .518 (44 for 85) with four home runs, 30 RBIs, 31 runs scored and 23 stolen bases.
Trevor Cohen
Trevor Cohen
Holy Spirit
Senior center field
Cohen batted .500 with six home runs, 26 runs scored and 19 RBIs. He will play at Rutgers University.
Cohl Mercado
Cohl Mercado
St. Joseph Academy
Senior center field
Mercado batted .553 (42 for 76) with 31 stolen bases. He scored 34 runs and had 16 RBIs. Mercado will play at Boston College.
UTILITY
Josiah Ragsdale
Josiah Ragsdale
St. Augustine
Senior Outfield
Ragsdale scored 38 runs and batted .346 with three home runs
Duke McCarron
Duke McCarron
Ocean City
Junior outfield/pitcher
McCarron batted .356 with five home runs and 32 RBIs. He also threw a no-hitter and was part of another one. McCarron was 4-5 with a 1.96 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 50 innings. He has committed to the University of Maryland.
PITCHERS
Marco Levari
Marco Levari
St. Augustine
Junior Pitcher
Levari threw two no-hitters. He was 5-1 with a 1.97 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 49 ⅔ innings. He also batted .308. He has committed to Old Dominion University.
Justin Sweeney
Justin Sweeney
Egg Harbor Township
Junior Pitcher
The Rutgers recruit was 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 49 ⅔ innings. He also batted .347 with three home runs and 18 RBIs.
Christian Coppola
Christian Coppola
Cedar Creek
Senior pitcher
Coppola was 5-4 with a 2.74 ERA and 103 strikeouts and 53 ⅔ innings. He has committed to Rutgers University.
Tom Finnegan
Tom Finnegan
Ocean City
Senior pitcher
Finnegan was 7-1 with a 0.88 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 55 ⅔ innings. He also played first base and batted .307. Finnegan has committed to St. John’s University.
Will Hoover
Will Hoover
Mainland Regional
Senior pitcher
Hoover was 7-1 with 74 strikeouts in 55 ⅔ innings and a 2.01 ERA.
DESIGNATED HITTER
Gavin Healy
Gavin Healy
Oakcrest
Senior first base/designated hitter
Healy batted .379 with four home runs and 31 RBIs.
Tre Carano
Tre Carano
Buena Regional
Senior designated hitter
Carano batted .361 with 17 stolen bases. He scored 29 runs and had 27 RBIs.
CATCHER
Cole Campbell
Cole Campbell
Mainland Regional
Senior catcher
Campbell batted .367 with a .505 on-base percentage. He hit four home runs and knocked in 25 runs.Campbell will play for NJIT.
SECOND TEAM
Drew Storr
Atlantic City
Senior catcher
Tristin Trivers
Egg Harbor Township
Senior catcher
David Rodriguez
Millville
Junior infielder
Jacob Cagna
Egg Harbor Township
Freshman infielder
Sam Wood
Mainland Regional
Senior third base
Dante Edwardi
Ocean City
Junior shortstop
Adrian Firpo
Oakcrest
Senior shortstop
Owen Hall
Middle Township
Senior shortstop
Christian Elliott
Mainland Regional
Sophomore outfield
Matt McAleer
Hammonton
Junior outfield
Benny Andreoli
Vineland
Sophomore pitcher
Andrew Gaines
St. Augustine
Senior pitcher
Mike Cirucci
St. Joseph Academy
Senior pitcher
Zach Strouse
Buena Regional
Senior pitcher
Cameron Flukey
Egg Harbor Township
Junior pitcher
C.J. Furey
St. Augustine
Junior pitcher
Gavin West
Hammonton
Junior utility
Camaron Dunkle
Bridgeton
Senior utility
P.J. Craig
Barnegat
Senior utility
Ryley Betts
Buena Regional
Junior designated hitter
Stephen Stafford
Southern Regional
Senior designated hitter
Joe Gutierrez
Pleasantville
Senior pitcher/shortstop
