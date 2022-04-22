10th-ranked Lacey girls lacrosse tops Point Pleasant Borough: Late Thursday roundup

Lacey Township High School’s Shyanne Nucifora scored three goals and had four assists to lead the Lions to a 12-4 win over visiting Point Pleasant Borough in a Shore Conference B South Division girls lacrosse game Thursday.

Lacey (7-2), which led 9-0 at halftime, is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.

Madison MacGillivray contributed two goals and four assists. She also had five caused turnovers. Madelyn Bell, Kayleigh Flanagan and Zoey Smith each scored twice. Smith led with four ground balls. Delaney Dittenhofer scored once.

Anna McCourt scored two goals for Borough (1-5).

Baseball

Cinnaminson 13, Oakcrest 5: The visiting Pirates (4-2) scored 10 runs in the first inning. Sean Kennedy went 3 for 4 with a double, a homer, three runs and three RBIs for Cinnaminson. Daulton McDonald was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Brandon Warner homered.

For Oakcrest (2-6), AJ Costantini doubled and scored once. David Connelly had a double and an RBI. Tony Petrongolo also drove in a run.

Schalick 21, Bridgeton 0: Four pitchers combined for a five-inning one-hitter for host Schalick (5-2). Jackson Schalick went 4 for 4 with a double, a home run, five runs and four RBIs. Jorge Valentin doubled for Bridgeton (2-4).

Softball

Schalick 10, Buena Reg. 6: Anna Sheridan doubled and had two RBIs for the Chiefs (6-6). Madison Hand and Camryn Johnson each scored twice. Emily D'Ottavio struck out two in three innings. She also scored once and drove in one. Kendal Bryant struck out two. She also scored once.

Cami Kwap doubled and had four RBIs for Schalick (4-2).

