101322-pac-spt-sked_merged

GIRLS TENNIS
S.J. Group II semifinals
3:30 p.m.
(6) West Deptford at (2) Cumberland
4 p.m.
(5) Lower Cape May at (1) Haddonfield
S.J. Group III semifinals
3 p.m.
(3) Moorestown at (2) Mainland
Regular-season matches
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
Millville at Ocean City
Buena at Wildwood Catholic
Atlantic City at Vineland
Cumberland at Williamstown
Glassboro at Wildwood
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
ACIT at Bridgeton
Pleasantville at Mainland
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
Oakcrest at Ocean City
Atlantic City at St. Joseph
Williamstown at Vineland
Triton at Cumberland
Wildwood at Salem
5:30 p.m.
Millville at St. Augustine
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
Ocean City at Millville
Barnegat at Neptune
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Atlantic Christian at Our Lady of Mercy
Holy Spirit at Wildwood Catholic
Salem at Wildwood
Lower Cape May at Buena
6 p.m.
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Vineland
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Ocean City
Oakcrest at Pennsville
St. Rose at Barnegat
6 p.m.
Clayton at Bridgeton
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Sterling at Hammonton
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Donovan catholic
5:30 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
Ocean County Championships at Ocean County Park
SURFING
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Mainland at Harvey Cedars Beach
