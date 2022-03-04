10 local wrestlers will place at state tourney Saturday

ATLANTIC CITY — After seeing the 190-pound bracket for the individual state tournament, David Giulian and his coaches recognized a familiar name and prepared for a quarterfinal matchup.

"Once we saw that, we just took it one at a time," the Middle Township High School senior said.

Giulian won a 4-2 decision in overtime over Delsea Regional junior Danny Digiovacchino in the quarterfinals at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Friday. Last week, Digiovacchino pinned Giulian in the Region 8 tournament final.

It was sweet revenge for Giulian, who was greeted by St. Augustine Prep's Alex Marshall and Hermits coach Bill Ward after his thrilling victory. Middle coach Matt Wolf and Giulian embraced after the match and wore big smiles walking off one of the eight mats on the arena floor.

“It’s exciting,” said Giulian, 18, of Stone Harbor. “We have been training for this for the past couple of weeks now."

Giulian lost to top-seeded Brian Soldano of High Point in the semifinals. Southern Regional junior Conor Collins (120) and St. Augustine junior Richie Grungo (144) also lost in the semifinals. Giulian, Collins and Grungo will have a wrestleback round 10 a.m. Saturday to determine if they will wrestle in the third- or fifth-place bouts later in the day.

Holy Spirit's Max Elton (113) and St. Augustine's Kaden Naame (113) and Jake Slotnick (150), Southern's Cole Velardi (150) and Matt Henrich (138) and Lower's Brock Zurawski (165) and Marcus Hebron (215) each will place among the top eight of their weight classes and earn medals after winning in the fourth wrestleback round.

Giulian took a 2-0 lead, but Digiovacchino was able to tie the score late in the third period to force overtime. That did not stop Giulian from staying on the attack. In the first overtime, he picked up one of Digiovacchino's legs, then eventually took him down to the mat to earn two points and win 4-2.

"(Friday) morning, before we wrestled him, we looked over losing (in the region final) and how that felt and what I could do to be better," Giulian said. "We had a good game plan, and I just did what I could. In that overtime, I knew I'm in the best shape of my life, so I knew I could take it to him.

"I was just waiting for that perfect moment."

Giulian haad never made the state tournament until this winter. Not only that, but by advancing to the semifinals, he will place among the top eight in his weight class and earn a spot on the podium Saturday. And that was his dream ever since he started wrestling in seventh grade.

Giulian was the fifth seed in the bracket; Digiovacchino was No. 4.

"Now that I know I accomplished that dream and that goal, I'm just happy and excited," Giulian said. "I'm just going to see how my mom is going to react. I was just ready for it. I came out here and did my best. My coaches trained me, and I trust my training."

Grungo’s revenge

When he was younger, St. Augustine's Grungo attended states at Boardwalk Hall to watch the wrestlers.

“I always said, ‘I’m going to be here wrestling someday.' And I am," the Shamong, Burlington County, resident said. "It feels good”

On Feb. 26, Grungo lost to Holy Spirit's KJ Sherman in the Region 8 semifinals. On Friday, the two wrestled again in the state quarterfinals, but this time with a different outcome.

Grungo earned a 9-5 decision over Sherman. The score had been tied 2-2.

“It feels so good,” Grungo said. “He is a great kid. I love wrestling him. It just stinks I had to wrestle him in the quarterfinals of states, but I know he will wrestle back tough.

“One match at a time right now.”

Grungo lost to Clearview Regional senior Ty Whalen in the semifinals. But he still earned a spot on the podium for the second straight season.

“It feels awesome,” Grungo said. “It's like a dream come true.”

Heartbreaking loss

For the second consecutive season, Southern Regional junior Conor Collins will place in the top eight of his weight class at the state tournament. However, he just came up short of returning to the state final in his weight class.

Collins (37-1) faced Roxbury junior Luke Stanich (35-0) in the semifinals. It was an intense battle between undefeated wrestlers, but Stanich hung on to win a 1-0. It was Collins' first loss of the season.

In the quarterfinals, Collins jumped out to a 10-0 lead over Phillipsburg’s Gavin Hawk, winning a 10-2 major decision. He was greeted with a few congratulatory cheers as he ran off the arena floor.

“I feel great,” Collins said after his quarterfinal bout. “That was a great match. I feel like I wrestled well. I feel like I got to my offense more than I’ve been doing all season. I feel good out there.”

This was his third year making the state tournament and his second straight year placing in the top eight. Last season, he was second at states.

“It’s great. It’s great,” Collins said. “I’m very happy that I placed again. It’s a very tough weight bracket and very deep, but hopefully I can do more.”

Other results

St. Augustine junior Naame defeated Holy Spirit junior Elton in the tiebreaker in the Region 8 semifinals. In the fifth wrestleback round Friday, Naame earned a 5-4 decision. He will wrestle either in the third- or fifth place bout Saturday.

Elton will wrestle in the seventh-place bout Saturday.

At 150, Southern's Cole Velardi pinned St. Augustine's Jake Slotnick. At 215, Lower's Marcus Hebron pinned St. Joseph's (Montvale)'s Aidan Schlett. Hebron and Velardi will advance to the third- or fifth-place bouts, depending on the outcome of wrestleback matches Saturday.

Southern's Matt Henrich (138) dropped a 5-3 decision to Delbarton's Alessio Perentin in the fifth round of wrestlebacks. Lower's Brock Zurawski (165) dropped a 3-2 decision to St. Joseph's (Montvale)'s Roberto Padilla.

Henrich, Zurawski and Slotnick will wrestle in the seventh-place bouts Saturday.

Additional results were unavailable in time for this edition Friday night.

