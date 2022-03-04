10 local wrestlers will place at state tourney Saturday

ATLANTIC CITY — After seeing the 190-pound bracket for the individual state tournament, David Giulian and his coaches recognized a familiar name and prepared for a quarterfinal matchup.
"Once we saw that, we just took it one at a time," the Middle Township High School senior said.
Giulian won a 4-2 decision in overtime over Delsea Regional junior Danny Digiovacchino in the quarterfinals at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Friday. Last week, Digiovacchino pinned Giulian in the Region 8 tournament final.
It was sweet revenge for Giulian, who was greeted by St. Augustine Prep's Alex Marshall and Hermits coach Bill Ward after his thrilling victory. Middle coach Matt Wolf and Giulian embraced after the match and wore big smiles walking off one of the eight mats on the arena floor.
“It’s exciting,” said Giulian, 18, of Stone Harbor. “We have been training for this for the past couple of weeks now."
Giulian lost to top-seeded Brian Soldano of High Point in the semifinals. Southern Regional junior Conor Collins (120) and St. Augustine junior Richie Grungo (144) also lost in the semifinals. Giulian, Collins and Grungo will have a wrestleback round 10 a.m. Saturday to determine if they will wrestle in the third- or fifth-place bouts later in the day.
Holy Spirit's Max Elton (113) and St. Augustine's Kaden Naame (113) and Jake Slotnick (150), Southern's Cole Velardi (150) and Matt Henrich (138) and Lower's Brock Zurawski (165) and Marcus Hebron (215) each will place among the top eight of their weight classes and earn medals after winning in the fourth wrestleback round.
Giulian took a 2-0 lead, but Digiovacchino was able to tie the score late in the third period to force overtime. That did not stop Giulian from staying on the attack. In the first overtime, he picked up one of Digiovacchino's legs, then eventually took him down to the mat to earn two points and win 4-2.
"(Friday) morning, before we wrestled him, we looked over losing (in the region final) and how that felt and what I could do to be better," Giulian said. "We had a good game plan, and I just did what I could. In that overtime, I knew I'm in the best shape of my life, so I knew I could take it to him.
"I was just waiting for that perfect moment."
Giulian haad never made the state tournament until this winter. Not only that, but by advancing to the semifinals, he will place among the top eight in his weight class and earn a spot on the podium Saturday. And that was his dream ever since he started wrestling in seventh grade.
Giulian was the fifth seed in the bracket; Digiovacchino was No. 4.
"Now that I know I accomplished that dream and that goal, I'm just happy and excited," Giulian said. "I'm just going to see how my mom is going to react. I was just ready for it. I came out here and did my best. My coaches trained me, and I trust my training."
Grungo’s revenge
When he was younger, St. Augustine's Grungo attended states at Boardwalk Hall to watch the wrestlers.
“I always said, ‘I’m going to be here wrestling someday.' And I am," the Shamong, Burlington County, resident said. "It feels good”
On Feb. 26, Grungo lost to Holy Spirit's KJ Sherman in the Region 8 semifinals. On Friday, the two wrestled again in the state quarterfinals, but this time with a different outcome.
Grungo earned a 9-5 decision over Sherman. The score had been tied 2-2.
“It feels so good,” Grungo said. “He is a great kid. I love wrestling him. It just stinks I had to wrestle him in the quarterfinals of states, but I know he will wrestle back tough.
“One match at a time right now.”
Grungo lost to Clearview Regional senior Ty Whalen in the semifinals. But he still earned a spot on the podium for the second straight season.
“It feels awesome,” Grungo said. “It's like a dream come true.”
Heartbreaking loss
For the second consecutive season, Southern Regional junior Conor Collins will place in the top eight of his weight class at the state tournament. However, he just came up short of returning to the state final in his weight class.
Collins (37-1) faced Roxbury junior Luke Stanich (35-0) in the semifinals. It was an intense battle between undefeated wrestlers, but Stanich hung on to win a 1-0. It was Collins' first loss of the season.
In the quarterfinals, Collins jumped out to a 10-0 lead over Phillipsburg’s Gavin Hawk, winning a 10-2 major decision. He was greeted with a few congratulatory cheers as he ran off the arena floor.
“I feel great,” Collins said after his quarterfinal bout. “That was a great match. I feel like I wrestled well. I feel like I got to my offense more than I’ve been doing all season. I feel good out there.”
This was his third year making the state tournament and his second straight year placing in the top eight. Last season, he was second at states.
“It’s great. It’s great,” Collins said. “I’m very happy that I placed again. It’s a very tough weight bracket and very deep, but hopefully I can do more.”
Other results
St. Augustine junior Naame defeated Holy Spirit junior Elton in the tiebreaker in the Region 8 semifinals. In the fifth wrestleback round Friday, Naame earned a 5-4 decision. He will wrestle either in the third- or fifth place bout Saturday.
Elton will wrestle in the seventh-place bout Saturday.
At 150, Southern's Cole Velardi pinned St. Augustine's Jake Slotnick. At 215, Lower's Marcus Hebron pinned St. Joseph's (Montvale)'s Aidan Schlett. Hebron and Velardi will advance to the third- or fifth-place bouts, depending on the outcome of wrestleback matches Saturday.
Southern's Matt Henrich (138) dropped a 5-3 decision to Delbarton's Alessio Perentin in the fifth round of wrestlebacks. Lower's Brock Zurawski (165) dropped a 3-2 decision to St. Joseph's (Montvale)'s Roberto Padilla.
Henrich, Zurawski and Slotnick will wrestle in the seventh-place bouts Saturday.
Additional results were unavailable in time for this edition Friday night.
Results from semifinals, wrestlebacks at state high school individual wrestling tournament in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY — The state high school individual wrestling tournament continued Friday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
Action continued Friday with two sessions. Session 2, began at 9 a.m. with wrestleback 1, quarterfinals and wrestleback 2 and 3. Session 3, beginning at 6 p.m., will feature semifinals and wrestleback 4 and 5.
Saturday's Session 4, starting at 10 a.m., features the consolation semifinals then third-, fifth- and seventh-place bouts. The finals, Section 5, will bein at 2 p.m.
Here are complete results from the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds as well as wrestleback results for wrestlers from Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties. Keep refreshing the page for more updates:
Friday's Session 3
Semifinals (Local in bold)
106—Adrian DeJesus, St. Peter's Prep d. Aidn Carmody, Livingston 2-0; Patrick O'Keefe, St. John Vianney d. Logan Wadle, North Hunterdon 6-0.
113—Anthony Knox, St. John Vianney d. Daniel Jones, Delbarton 5-1; Jared Brunner, Eastern d. Carson Walsh, Pope John XXIII 3-1.
120—Luke Stanich, Roxbory d. Conor Collins, Southern 1-0; Evan Tallmadge, Brick Memorial d. Alex Nini, CBA 7-2.
126—Evan Mougalian, Kinnelon p. Jack Zaleski, Middletown South 2:26; Garrett Totten, CBA d. Caedyn Ricciardi, St. Peter's Prep 6-1.
132—Tyler Vazquez, Delbarton p. Nico Diaz, St. John Vianney 0:45; Anthony Santaniello, Brick Memorial md. Samuel Kotch, Cinnaminson 5-1.
138—Joseph Cangro, Bergen Catholic d. Alex Almeyda, St. Joe Montvale 4-3; Julian George, CBA d. Mike Pescatore, West Essex 5-2.
144—Ty Whalen, Clearview md. Richie Grungo, St. Augustine 13-0; Joe Fongaro, Boonton d. Cross Wasilewski, Delbarton 7-2.
150—Andrew Troczynski, Delbarton md. Daniel Rella, Paramus Catholic 10-1; Laith Hamdeh, Passaic County Tech d. Tyler Barrett, CBA 4-3.
157—Simon Ruiz, Delbarton d. Zander Silva, CBA 7-0; Dakota Morris, Kingsway sv-1 Tanner Peake, Hunterdon Central 3-1.
165—Hunter Mays, Howell d. Louis Cerchio, Delbarton 6-5; Nicholas Fea, Bergen Catholic d. Eric Freeman, Paramus 8-3.
175—Jared Schoppe, Delsea d. Shay Addison, Rumson-Fair Haven 8-3; Harvey Ludington, Brick Memoria d. Michael Dellagatta, St. Joe Montvale 8-5.
190—Brian Soldano, High Point p. David Giulian, Middle Township 1:40; Joshia Palacio, North Bergen d. Nicholas Olivieri, Delbarton 3-1.
215—Martin Cosgrove, Camden Catholic md. Dominic Petracci, Washington Township 11-0; P.J. Casale, Passaic Valley p. AJ Fricchione, Bergen Catholic 2:57.
285—Jim Mullen, St. Joe Montvale md. Liam Akers, North Hunterdon 12-2; Dominick Brogna, Bergen Catholic utb. Max Acciardi, Paramus Catholic 3-2.
Wrestleback 4 (Local only)
113—Kaden Naame, St. Augustine d. Jeffrey Jacome, South Plainfield 3-1; Max Elton, Holy Spirit d. Logan Roman, Old Bridge 7-2.
120—Jackson Young, Camden Catholic p. Bryce Manera, Holy Spirit 5:36.
132—Jackson Sichelstiel, Paulsboro d. Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest 7-3.
138—Matt Henrich, Southern d. Joe Innamorato, Phillipsburg 3-0.
144— Jacob Zeaross, Gloucester d. Ken Sherman, Holy Spirit 11-6.
150—Jake Slotnick, St. Augustine d. Ethan Wilson, Washington Township 10-8; Cole Velardi, Southern p. Damain Weaver, Lyndhurst/No. Arlington 1:32.
157—Evan Brown, Cherokee d. Sean Cowan, Absegami 10-4.
165—Brock Zurawski, Lower Cape May p. Colin Murray, Cranford 3:13; Owen Drisbow, St. Thomas Aquinas sv-1. Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine 5-3.
175—Hunter Perez, Mt. Olive p. George Rhodes, Absegami 1:43.
190—Anthony Moscatello, Mt. Olive d. Alex Marshall, St. Augustine 7-3.
215—Marcus Hebron, Lower Cape May p. Robert Canterino, CBA 1:40; Jack Stoll, Pope John XXIII p. Riley O'Boyle, Southern 1:34.
Wrestleback 5 (Local only; guaranteed podium)
113—Kaden Naame, St. Augustine d. Max Elton, Holy Spirit 5-4.
138—Alessio Perentin, Delbarton d. Matt Henrich, Southern 5-3.
150—Cole Velardi, Southern p. Jake Slotnick, St. Augustine 3:05.
165—Roberto Padilla, St. John Vianney d. Brock Zurawksi, Lower Cape May 3-2.
215—Marcus Hebron, Lower Cape May p. Aaidan Schlett, St. Joe Montvale 1:57.
Wrestleback 6 (Local only; Saturday)
113—Kaden Naame, St. Augustine vs. Carson Walsh, Pope John XXIII.
120—Conor Collins, Southern vs. Jackson Young, Camden Catholic.
144—Richie Grungo, St. Augustine vs. Zach Ballante, Paramus Catholic.
150—Cole Velardi, Southern vs. Tyler Barrett, CBA.
190—Dave Giulian, Middle Township vs. TBD.
215—Marcus Hebron, Lower Cape May vs. AJ Fricchione, Bergen Catholic.
7th place bout (Local only; Saturday)
113—Max Elton, Holy Spirit vs. Dylan Ross, Paramus Catholic.
138—Matt Henrich, Southern vs. Branden Palcko, Paul VI.
150—Jake Slotnick, St. Augustine vs. Nicholas Campagna, South Plainfield.
165—Brock Zurawski, Lower Cape May vs. Owen Disbrow, St. Thomas Aquinas.
Early Friday's Session 2
Quarterfinals (Local in bold)
106—Adrian DeJesus, St. Peter's Prep d. Brian Melamud, Bergen Catholic 9-2; Audab Carmody, Livingston sv-1 Kurt Wehner, Donovan Catholic 6-4; Patrick O'Keefe, St. John Vianney d. Tyeler Hagensen, Mt. Olive 4-0; Logan Wadle, North Hunterdon d. Benjamin Marchetoo, West Milford 6-0.
113—Daniel Jones, Delbarton d. Logan Roman, Old Bridge 6-0; Anthony Knox, St. John Vianney md. Kaden Naame, St. Augustine 13-4; Jared Brunner, Eastern d. Malik Asfour, Lodi 1-0; Carson Walsh, Pope John XXIII sv-1. Dylan Ross, Paramus Catholic 6-4.
120—Conor Collins, Southern md. Gavin Hawk, Phillipsburg 10-2; Luke Stanich, Roxbury d. Nico Calello, St. Joe Metuchen 7-2; Evan Tallmadge, Brick Memorial d. Jackson Young, Camden Catholic 3-1; Alex Nini, Christian Brothers Academy d. Sebastian Ortega, Howell 2-0.
126—Evan Mougalian, Kinnelon d. Nathan Taylor, Kingsway 7-1; Jack Zaleski, Middletown South d. Aidan Wallace, Bergen Catholic 2-1; Garrett Totten, CBA d. Joe Giordano, St. John Vianney 7-1; Caedyn Ricciardi, St. Peter's Prep d. Joe Manno, St. Joe Montvale 5-1.
132—Tyler Vazquez, Delbarton md. Jackson Sichelstiel, Paulsboro 11-2; Nico Diaz, St. John Vianne p. Aaron Kurzer, Montville 5:59; Samuel Kotch, Cinnaminson d. Ryan Ford, Bergen Catholic 5-1; Anthony Santaniello, Brick Memorial tf. Jamar Dixon Jr., Delsea 19-1, 5:07.
138—Julian George, CBA tb-1 Felix Lettini, St. Peter's Prep; Mike Pescatore, West Essex md. Giovanni Scafidi, Howell 16-5; Alex Almeyda, St. Joe Montvale d. Matt Henrich, Southern 1-0; Joseph Cangro, Bergen Catholic d. Alessi Perentin, Delbarton 3-0.
144—Ty Whalen, Clearvie tf. Donovan DiStegano, Wall 16-0, 5:20; Richie Grungo, St. Augustine d. Ken Sherman, Holy Spirit 9-5; Joe Fongaro, Boonton d. Zach Ballante, Paramus Catholic 1-0; Cross Wasilewski, Delbarton d. JJ Giordano, South Plainfield 3-1.
150—Andrew Toczynski, Delbarton p. Jake Slotnick, St. Augustine 1:00; Daniel Rella, Paramus Catholic p. Damain Weaver, Lyndhurst/N. Arlington 1:07; Tyler Barrett, CBA d. Frank DiBella, St. Joe Montvale 3-2; Laith Hamdeh, Passaic County Tech d. Nicholas Campagna, South Plainfield.
157—Simon Ruiz, Delbarton d. Jasiah Queen, St. John Vianney 5-0; Zander Silva, CBA utb. Michael Murphy, Westfield 3-2; Tanner Peake, Hunterdon Central d. Shane Catahena-Walsh, Ocean Township 5-2; Dakota Morris, kingsway tf. Sean Cowan, Absegami 16-0, 4:20.
165—Hunter Mays, Howell tf. Owen Disbrow, St. Thomas Aquinas 18-3, 4:46; Louis Cerchio, Delbarton d. Jurius Clark, Camden Catholic 4-2; Eric Freeman, Paramus d. Roberto Padilla, St. Joe Montvale 3-1; Nicholas Fea, Bergen Catholic d. Brock Zurawski, Lower Cape May 6-5.
175—Shay Addison, Rumson-Fair Haven d. Stratos Kantanas, Livingston 10-5; Jared Schoppe, Delsea d. Justin Onello, Bergen Catholic 3-1; MichaelDellagatta, St. Joe Montvale p. George Rhodes, Absegami 0:28; Harvey Ludington, Brick Memoria d. Sabino Portella, Red Bank Catholic 2-0.
190—Brian Soldano, High Point p. Anthony Moscatello, Mt. Olive 1:10; David Giulian, Middle Township sv-1 Danny Digiovacchino, Delsea 4-2; Joshua Palacio, North Bergen p. Alex Uryniak, North Hunterdon 3:55; Nicholas Olivieri, Delbarton tb-1 Remy Brancato, Bergen Catholic 4-1.
215—Martin Cosgrove, Camden Catholic tf. David Pierson, Phillipsburg 18-3, 4:20; Dominic Petracci, Washington Township tb-1 Robert Canterino, CBA 3-1; AJ Fricchione, Bergen Catholic d. Brendan Raley, North Hunterdon 8-4; PJ Casale, Passaic Valley d. Jack Stoll, Pope John XXIII 8-1.
285—Jim Mullen, St. Joe Montvale md. Lorenzo Portella, Red Bank Catholic 13-2; Liam Akers, North Hunterdon d. Joseph Abill, Clifton 4-1; Dominick Brogna, Bergen Catholic d. Tyler McCatham, Warren Hills 6-1; Max Acciardi, Paramus Catholic d. Dylan Patscher, Jefferson Township 5-2.
Wrestleback 1 (Local only)
106—Carter Pack, Holy Spirit tf. Jackson Baeuer, Seneca 16-0, 4:58.
113—Max Elton, Holy Spirit d. John Dooley, Haddon Township 8-1.
120—Sean Dever, EHT p. Joseph Cappello, Paramus Catholic 2:46; Bryce Manera, Holy Spirit d. Nicholas Balella, Hacketstown 4-1.
126—Ryan Langenmayer, Lakeland d. Wyatt Stout, Southern 3-2; Tim Kolshorn, Ridge tb-1 Mason Livio, Pinelands 7-5; Hogan Horsey, Oakcrest p. Colin Menier, West Milford 5:40.
132—Hayden Hochstrasser, Southern d. Joe Dolci, Toms River North 6-3.
150—Cole Velardi, Southern p. Kevin McBride, St. John Vianney.
157—Charley Cossaboon, Ocean City p. Harry Liu, Watchung Hills 1:36.
175—Luke Yager, North Hunterdon p. Braydon Castillo, Lower Cape May 3:22.
190—Matt Coon, Lacey p. Cory Martin, Brick Memorial 3:48; Xavier Williams, Paramus Catholic md. Sam Williams, Ocean City 12-4.
215—Riley O'Boyle, Southern d. Lucas Allen, Montgomery, 7-2.
285—Kevin Shriner, Cranford p. John Dodaro, Lacey 0:45.
Wrestleback 2 (Local only)
106—Carter Pack, Holy Spirit d. Luke Sherlock, Shawnee 4-2.
113—Max Elton, Holy Spirit d. Lawrence Liss, Matawan 10-4; Sean Markey, Bound Brook p. Brady Carter, Lacey 5:13.
120—Sean Dever, EHT d. Ryan Mansueto, Raritan 10-8; Bryce Manera, Holy Spirit d. Brett Redner, Butler 8-5.
126—D'Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine p. Brian Vargas, Hackensack 6-5; Daniel Haws, Lenape Valley d. Hogan Horsey, Oakcrest 11-7.
132—Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest md. Shawn Redfield, Warren Hills 12-0; Mayson Harms, Roselle Park d. Hayden Hochstrasser, Southern 7-2.
150—Cole Velardi, Southern d. Giovanni Rivera, Morristown 8-4.
157—David Turner, Morris Hills d. Charley Cossaboone, Ocean City 3-2.
165—Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine p. Jack Martin, Pingry 5:18; James Circle, Lacey p. Thomas Brunetti, Hunterdon Central 5:03.
175—Trey McLeer, St. Augustine d. Jimmy Dolan, Pequannock 7-6.
190—Alex Marshall, St. Augustine tf. Matt Coon, Lacey 16-0, 3:07.
215—Marcus Hebron, Lower Cape May p. Carlos Angel 2:18; Riley O'Boyle, Southern d. Cosmo Zaccaro, Central 7-5.
285—Anthony Evangelisa, Hammonton p. Matthew Jannucci, Colts Neck.
Wrestleback 3 (Local only)
106—Logan Brzozowski, Seton Hall Prep d. Carter Pack, Holy Spirit 6-3.
113—Max Elton, Holy Spirit d. Sean Markey, Bound Brook 13-6.
120—Donovan Chavis, St. Peter's Prep md. Sean Dever, EHT 10-8; Bryce Manera, Holy Spirit sv-1 Jacob DelVecchio, South Plainfield 5-3.
126—James Day, Phillipsburg d. D'Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine 6-4.
132—Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest p. Luke Geleta, Phillipsburg 1:47.
150—Cole Velardi, Southern d. Steven Dalling, Kittatinny 7-6.
165—Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine d. Max Lee, Livingston 10-4; Anthony Harris, St. Peter's Prep d. James Circle, Lacey 7-5.
175—Hunter Perez, Mt. Olive md. Trey McLeer, St. Augustine 15-6.
190—Alex Marshall, St. Augustine tf. Xavier Willians, Paramus Catholic 16-1, 4:04.
215—Marcus Hebron, Lower Cape May p. Andrew Morzetta, Hawthorne 1:32; Riley O'Boyle, Southern d. Jarrett Pantuso, Warren Hills 5-2.
285—Jonathan Graham, Camden Catholic p. Anthony Evangelisa, Hammonton 4:24.
