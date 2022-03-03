10 local wrestlers still alive for state titles after Day 1 of tournament

ATLANTIC CITY — After finishing second at the Region 8 tournament Feb. 26, KJ Sherman noted his goal entering the state individual wrestling tournament was to place in the top eight in his weight class.

The Holy Spirit High School senior wrestler was highly motivated, and it showed.

Sherman easily won his first- and second-round bouts Thursday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Sherman, who earned the No. 4 seed at 144 pounds, won 10-0 and 10-1 major decisions en route to the quarterfinals, which will be held Friday.

Sherman added he practiced all week for states, and winning the first match “is always the best because that is usually the one where you get the nerves,” he said. The senior will wrestle St. Augustine’s Richie Grungo in the quarterfinals, which is a rematch of the Region 8 semifinals. Sherman won 9-5 in that match.

“I feel good,” said Sherman, who has qualified for states four times but never placed. “I felt like I had control. I felt like I was ready. Whatever nerves I had, they are gone now.”

St. Augustine’s Kaden Naame (113) and Jake Slotnick (150), Southern Regional’s Conor Collins (120) and Matt Henrich (138), Absegami’s Sean Cowan (157) and George Rhodes (175), Lower Cape May Regional’s Brock Zurawski (165) and Middle Township’s David Giulian (190), also won both of their matches Thursday, advancing to the quarterfinals.

Rhodes lost on a heartbreaking ultimate tiebreaker in the Region 8 finals. But, the junior responded with a big first-round win Thursday. He earned a 6-1 decision over Shawnee’s Jay Stokes. This is Rhodes’ third time at states.

“I’d be happy if I won one match,” said Rhodes, who is dealing with a right arm injury. “I’m a little banged up. The kid kept running from me, but (I have to have) short vision. Just have to keep going.”

“It feels good.”

Horsey’s first win at states

It really has been a fantastic season for Hunter Horsey. The Oakcrest senior got his first win at states with a 7-0 decision at 132 over Paul VI senior Isiah Shafer.

Horsey made the tournament for the third straight season after placing second at the Region 8 tournament. He also captured his first district title Feb. 19. Horsey lost in his second-round bout Thursday, but everyone who lost falls to wrestlebacks and still has a chance to place in the top eight.

“It feels great,” Horsey said. “I’m not going to lie. It kind of feels like I’m in it this year. I’ve worked for this my whole life. So, it kind of feels nice all coming along, and all coming together.”

McLeer’s big match

St. Augustine’s Trey McLeer (175) earned an intense 6-5 decision over Christian Brothers Academy junior Anthony Lawrence. In the third period, McLeer trailed 3-1 and chose bottom. McLeer turned Lawrence and earned a three-point near fall to go up 4-3 with under a minute remaining. Then Lawrence got two points with a reversal to go up 5-4. After an escape, it was all tied up. McLeer earned an escape point with about three seconds remaining to win.

McLeer lost to top-seeded Shay Addison of Rumson-Fair Haven in the second round.

“That kid (Lawrence) is pretty good, so good start here,” said McLeer, who is committed to play football next year at NCAA Division I St. Francis University. “I just have to keep it rolling.”

Almodovar wins again

St. Augustine’s D’Amani Almodovar (126) beat Oakcrest senior Hogan Horsey 7-2. It was the third time he wrestled Hogan Horsey this season. Almodovar is a four-time state qualifier, and is looking to finally place as a senior.

Almodovar won the District 32 title, and placed second at Region 8. Almodovar lost in the second round.

“I feel good,” Almodovar, of Buena Vista Township, said. “Hogan always gives me a tough match every time. This one was tough. I’m just onto the next. I’m here to compete. One at a time. Next opponent, just worry about him. I’m just happy to be here.”

Back at Boardwalk Hall

Oakcrest’s Hunter Horsey, Spirit’s Sherman and Prep’s Almodovar all wrestled in the resort in the 2019-20 season, days before the world shutdown due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the tournament was held in Phillipsburg High School.

This year, it returned to back in Atlantic City

“I’m feeling good. It’s a great atmosphere in A.C. (Thursday),” Hunter Horsey said. “It feels great, honestly.”

Sherman has been wrestling across the country his whole life, including Virginia, Wisconsin and Illinois, “But the environment here at Boardwalk Hall is 100% some of the best,” he said.

The venue holds thousands of fans, and the memories made here last a lifetime. And it only gets more electric as the three days continue to unfold. Every wrestler’s dream is to reach the state tournament, and maybe place.

“I mean, you just feel the power of the sport and the want of winning and the grind. You can just feel it coming off all the fans, all the coaches and all the kids. It’s a wonderful atmosphere to wrestle in,” Sherman said.

All the South Jersey wrestler congregate together, Horsey said. As most schools only have two or maybe more at states, “it feels like you have your own team in South Jersey,” he added.

“I missed this place last year,” Almodovar said. “Phillipsburg wasn’t as cool as this.”

Local still alive

All 34 locals who started in the tournament will wrestle Friday. That includes Holy Spirit’s Carter Pack (106), Max Elton (113) and Bryce Manera (120), Lacey’s first-year wrestler John Dodaro (285), Brad Sarter (113), James Circle (165) and Matt Coon (190) Southern’s Riley O’Boyle (215), Cole Velardi (150) Wyatt Stout (126) and Hayden Hochstrasser (132), Egg Harbor Township’s Sean Dever (120), Pinelands Regional’s Mason Livio (126), Ocean City’s Charley Cossaboone (157) and Sam Williams (190) St. Augustine’s Alex Marshall (190) and Trey McLeer, Lower’s Braydon Castillo (175) and Marcus Hebron (215) Hammonton’s Anthony Evangelista (285).

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.