THURSDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
BOYS TENNIS
S.J. Group I semifinals
4 p.m.
(3) Pitman at (2) Middle Twp.
S.J. Group I semifinals
4 p.m.
(6) Haddon Heights at (2) Cumberland
S.J. Group III semifinals
4 p.m.
(4) Moorestown at (1) Ocean City
GIRLS LACROSSE
State Non-Public B quarterfinals
3 p.m.
(9) St. Elizabeth at (1) Holy Spirit
BOYS LACROSSE
State Non-Public B quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(6) Holy Spirit at (3) Princeton Day
