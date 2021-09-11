 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021
Absegami vs Atlantic City football

Atlantic City's against Absegami's during the first half of high school football game at Atlantic City high School Friday Sept 3, 2021 Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

FOOTBALL

Noon

Pleasantville at Cedar Creek

Pinelands at Monmouth Reg.

GIRLS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Howell at Southern

Lower Cape May at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Central Reg.

11 a.m.

Shawnee at Mainland

12:30 p.m.

Our Lady Of Mercy at Palmyra

BOYS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Central Reg. at Barnegat

3 p.m.

St. Augustine at Delran

FIELD HOCKEY

9 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek

10 a.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

1 p.m.

Toms River East at Barnegat

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m.

South Jersey at Moorestown H.S.

8:30 a.m.

South Jersey at Eastern Reg.

Mustang Invitational at Brick Memorial

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m.

Cherokee Challenge at Cherokee H.S.

