High school schedule for Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021
FOOTBALL
Noon
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
Pinelands at Monmouth Reg.
GIRLS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Howell at Southern
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Central Reg.
11 a.m.
Shawnee at Mainland
12:30 p.m.
Our Lady Of Mercy at Palmyra
BOYS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Central Reg. at Barnegat
3 p.m.
St. Augustine at Delran
FIELD HOCKEY
9 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
10 a.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
1 p.m.
Toms River East at Barnegat
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
8 a.m.
South Jersey at Moorestown H.S.
8:30 a.m.
South Jersey at Eastern Reg.
Mustang Invitational at Brick Memorial
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
Cherokee Challenge at Cherokee H.S.
Tags
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.