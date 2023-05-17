Twenty-two of the best high school and middle school esports teams in New Jersey will compete for state championships Saturday at Stockton University's Galloway Township campus Saturday.

The Garden State Esports Spring Finals will crown champions in Valorant, Victoria Valorant, Super Smash Brothers and Rocket League. The event, set to run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Stockton's Campus Center, also will include educational sessions for parents, a virtual dodgeball tournament and a walkup Omega Strikers showdown.

Garden State Esports is a nonprofit founded by educators as the organizing body for scholastic esports In New Jersey. One of the educational sessions will focus on collegiate esports with coaches addressing the challenges and opportunities that come with playing at the next level and some opportunities for collegiate esports scholarships.

Stockton has built strong connections to esports. Its Rocket League team finished second at the Collegiate World Championship last year and will compete at this year's event June 2-4 in Texas. This fall, the university will become the first public institution in New Jersey and one of a handful of schools in the country to offer an undergraduate degree in esports with its bachelor of science in esports management program.