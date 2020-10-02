High school football looks very different in its return amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It will be a season unlike any other in New Jersey high school football history because of the pandemic.

No more than 500 fans can attend some games, under state Department of Health regulations. Some schools are letting just parents and guardians in the stands.

Schools will play six regular season games and then be seeded into pods of four for what is being described as two “Postseason Groups” games. These pods will take into consideration each school’s enrollment and geography, while striving for competitive balance.

There will be no awards or championships.

“Every day there’s something new to adjust to, but we’re out here playing football,” said Steve Normane, Holy Spirit athletic director, before the Spartans’ game against rival St. Joe Academy. “It doesn’t look the same, but we’re playing football.”

By the time the ball was kicked off in Atlantic City’s opening home game against Oakcrest, no more than 20 spectators could be seen on either team’s bleachers.

Still, the ones who did come said it was great to be there.