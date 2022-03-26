High school coaches, parents try to navigate sometimes tricky relationships

Before each of his 25 seasons as a high school girls basketball coach, Steve DiPatri has held a meeting with the parents and guardians of his players.

The Wildwood Catholic Academy coach details every aspect of his program, including what information he sends to the local media after every game. At this season’s meeting, DiPatri conducted an Army Ranger mental exercise with players, parents and coaches that involved them working together to survive a fictional plane crash in Greenland.

That exercise illustrated the stakes of parent/coach relationships these days.

“I’m very transparent,” DiPatri said. “We explain expectations. I’m very appreciative that people trust me to coach their daughters.”

Today, many parents are more invested than ever in their children’s high school sports careers. That passion can lead to conflicts with coaches.

When the system breaks down, it can be messy. Parents and players complained about Ocean City girls basketball coach Mike Cappelletti at an Ocean City Board of Education meeting in February. At March meetings, plenty of former players, alumni and residents supported Cappelletti. The meetings left an awkward air around the entire program.

“If there’s any tension (between coaches and parents), it’s going to trickle on down,” said Carlos Lopez Sr., whose son Carlos Lopez Jr. starred for the Egg Harbor Township boys basketball team this winter. “Somebody might be affected. It could cost you a possession, a play or a championship game.”

Mainland Regional boys basketball coach Dan Williams acknowledges at a preseason meeting what parents do for their children’s sports careers.

“I tell them you’re every bit a stakeholder in this thing as I am or any of the other coaches,” he said. “You’re picking guys up, dropping people off, doing team dinners just as much as we’re planning practices and scouting for the next game.”

Williams gives parents every possible way to contact him.

“Part of the deal when you sign up (to coach),” he said, “is you’re going to have some conversations and maybe even get a little bit of blasting from someone that you don’t want to take. You can’t let someone walk all over you, but in a public school setting, (parents) are taxpayers paying your coaching stipend. You can’t say I’m not talking to you until the season is over.”

Lopez Sr., a 1996 EHT graduate, also played basketball for the school. He and Eagles boys basketball coach Cameron Bell have known each other for years. Lopez Sr. said coaches and parents should be able to talk about the team’s direction as long as it’s done respectfully.

“I might make a suggestion because I know the game, and I’m always around basketball minds,” he said. “Cameron calls me and says, ‘What do you think?’ We’ll have an open discussion, but it won’t be me (yelling at) him, ‘Why don’t you press more?’ Certain parents that have been around the game try to help, and if it’s a coach who doesn’t have a big head on his shoulders, he’ll listen.”

Jason Sacks, a 1999 EHT graduate who now lives in Chicago and works as the chief development officer for Positive Coaching Alliance, a national organization that acts as a catalyst for a positive youth sports culture, said coaches should get to know parents and vice versa before there are any issues.

“We see a lot of time there’s no communication, and the first time there’s an interaction between a parent and a coach it’s because something went wrong,” Sacks said. “We’re all about making that first contact, so everybody knows what their role is and then let’s have some clear expectations.”

Sacks urged parents to thank coaches for the sacrifices they make.

“These coaches aren’t making a ton of money,” he said. “They’re investing so much of their time, staying away from their families.”

DiPatri said he wants to hear from parents.

“If there’s a concern about their safety and well-being, you want to hear that,” he said. “As a coach, you want to make sure you’re providing the best experience for the kids. I talk to parents all the time. I’m not that shove-the-door-in-the-face, old-school type of coach. It’s blending that new school with the old school.”

But complaints about playing time — the source of many conflicts between parents and coaches — are another matter. Sacks says if that’s the issue, student-athletes themselves should speak with the coach.

“That’s a really safe place for a student to learn how to have those type of conversations,” he said. “When they’re in the workplace or they go off to college, they’re going to have to learn how to advocate for themselves.”

Both coaches and parents should remember that if their relationship becomes toxic, it is often the players who come out worse for wear.

“It all boils down ... that it’s just parents who want the best for their kids,” Williams said. “You have to redirect the conversation to where we’re trying to do that within the context of what’s good for the greater team.”

