On July 14th, in Ocean City, Mainland Regional High School and Egg Harbor Township High School baseball teams compete in The Last Dance tournament. MRHS #16 Vanesco gets the catch that takes out EHTHS #22 Sweeney at first.
On July 14th, in Ocean City, Mainland Regional High School and Egg Harbor Township High School baseball teams compete in The Last Dance tournament. MRHS #11 Wagner holds up at 3rd base.
On July 14th, in Ocean City, Mainland Regional High School and Egg Harbor Township High School baseball teams compete in The Last Dance tournament. MRHS #23 Elliott slides back to 1st.
On July 14th, in Ocean City, Mainland Regional High School and Egg Harbor Township High School baseball teams compete in The Last Dance tournament. EHTHS (l-r) #23 Sean Duffy and #15 Dave Appolonia.
On July 14th, in Ocean City, Mainland Regional High School and Egg Harbor Township High School baseball teams compete in The Last Dance tournament. EHTHS #19 Jacob Denbin gets a hit to first.
On July 14th, in Ocean City, Mainland Regional High School and Egg Harbor Township High School baseball teams compete in The Last Dance tournament. MRHS Pitcher #7 Bradt.
On July 14th, in Ocean City, Mainland Regional High School and Egg Harbor Township High School baseball teams compete in The Last Dance tournament. MRHS #16 Vanesco with a pop-fly to centerfield.
On July 14th, in Ocean City, Mainland Regional High School and Egg Harbor Township High School baseball teams compete in The Last Dance tournament. EHTHS #22 Sweeney gets a piece of the ball.
On July 14th, in Ocean City, Mainland Regional High School and Egg Harbor Township High School baseball teams compete in The Last Dance tournament. MRHS #16 Vanesco gets the catch that takes out EHTHS #22 Sweeney at first.
On July 14th, in Ocean City, Mainland Regional High School and Egg Harbor Township High School baseball teams compete in The Last Dance tournament. MRHS #10 Sharp slides into 2nd base safely.
On July 14th, in Ocean City, Mainland Regional High School and Egg Harbor Township High School baseball teams compete in The Last Dance tournament. MRHS #7 pitcher Bradt.
On July 14th, in Ocean City, Mainland Regional High School and Egg Harbor Township High School baseball teams compete in The Last Dance tournament. MRHS 1st baseman #16 Vanesco.
In a way, high school sports made its first return with the Last Dance tournament. The name of the event says it all. The virus wiped out the spring sports season.
The Last Dance gave the state’s high school baseball teams, and especially the graduated seniors, one last chance to play together. The event was organized by coaches around the state and features more than 200 teams playing this week at multiple New Jersey locations.
Ocean City hosted three games Tuesday. Three games will also be played Wednesday and Thursday at Ocean City.
Ocean City coach Andrew Bristol was at the field early Tuesday. He operated the scoreboard for the first few innings of the Triple Crown/Mainland game before preparing for Ocean City’s game at 4 p.m.
“I wanted to do anything I could to get these kids some baseball games,” he said. “I’m ecstatic I’m out here. I’ve forgotten that we missed all those months now. Now, we’re playing and you can just feel it. I’ve got goosebumps and butterflies in my stomach. It’s like a real high school game.”
The Last Dance took precautions to protect against the virus. The umpire called balls and strikes from behind the pitcher’s mounds. A trainer took players' temperatures before they entered the dugout.
Anyone with a temperature of more than 100.4 degrees could not participate. Players also had to present paperwork that said they had not been exposed to the virus, experienced any symptoms or recently visited any of the 22 states on New Jersey’s travel advisory list.
Most of the fans either wore masks or stayed together with family and tried to keep their distance from each other.
Egg Harbor Township High School track and field coach Ryan Smith sat in left field and watched the action with his two sons, Clayton, 6, and Bennett, 4.
Clayton chased down a first-inning home run that was lined over the left field fence by Dave Appolonia of Triple Crown Sports.
“These kids love live sports,” Smith said of his sons. “They’ve been going to EHT sports since they were born. My sons didn’t really understand. They kept saying, ‘When are we going to an EHT baseball game?’ Today was finally that day.”
Triple Crown/EHT beat Mainland 7-0. In the end, the result of the game mattered, but it wasn’t what was important.
It was more about the players and teams being together.
Winning pitcher Sean Duffy drove across the Ninth Street causeway to Ocean City with a Travis Scott song blaring from his car radio. Duffy graduated from EHT last month.
“I was looking over the bay, and I was like, 'This is awesome,'” Duffy said. “I was just thinking to myself I’m so blessed to be able to do this. I’m really glad this got put together, so I can (pitch) one last time with everybody.”
