 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harvey Cedars' Jenna Parker wins fifth Cape May Point Challenge
0 comments

Harvey Cedars' Jenna Parker wins fifth Cape May Point Challenge

{{featured_button_text}}
Jenna Parker.jpeg

Jenna Parker of the Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol won the Cape May Point Women’s Lifeguard Challenge for the fifth time Wednesday at St. Pete’s Beach.

Parker 37, who also won in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019, had a winning time of 24 minutes, 46 seconds in the 13th annual race.

The triathlon is a 1.3-mile beach run, a 1-mile paddleboard and a half-mile swim sprint for female lifeguards.

“It was one of my harder years at the race,” Parker said. “I caught a bad cold three days before it and I wasn’t running like myself. I haven’t raced in 16 months. I’m getting older and it could be one of my last years of doing the race.

“It was one of the sweetest wins for me. It’s really special to me to win it for the fifth time. I feel honored. I love going to Cape May Point. It’s a great atmosphere and everybody cheers for you.”

Adrienne Bilello, 21, of Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol, finished second in 25:07. Third was Megan Fox, 17, of Longport, in 25:48.

Surf City’s Julia Rothstein (fourth) and Lauren Rothstein (ninth) won the team championship with a low score of 13. The team competition was scored like cross country. Bilello and Abby Thompson (12th) of Wildwood Crest were second with 14 points. Fox and Taylor Phy (11th) placed third for Longport with 14. The tiebreaker was the highest finisher, which was Bilello in second.

“A lot of the girls took it out very fast (in the run),” Parker said. “I started to pass them a quarter of the way into the run, and line it up. I slowly tried to increase my pace.

“I got the lead and tried to increase it as much as I could going into the paddle. We use short board (10 feet, 6 inch) paddles now in the race, instead of 12s. You have to paddle the whole time and don’t get as much from the board. I tried to use the current. I knew if I got to the water first (for the swim) I’d be hard to catch, with the current and my ability as a swimmer.”

+1 
Jenna Parker 2.jpeg

Parker

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Results

1. Jenna Parker, Harvey Cedars 24:46; 2. Adrienne Bilello, Wildwood Crest 25:07; 3. Megan Fox, Longport 25:48; 4. Julia Rothstein, Surf City 25:59; 5. Jenna Carastro, Stone Harbor 26:16; 6. Becca Cubbler, Avalon 26:37; 7. Sara Werner, Cape May 27:43; 8. Katie Collins, Wildwood 27:46; 9. Lauren Rothstein, Surf City 27:49; 10. Sara Azegzaou, Brigantine 27:56; 11. Taylor Phy, Longport 27:59; 12. Abby Thompson, Wildwood Crest 28:02; 13. Grace Emig, Brigantine 28:09; 14. Catherine Schroder, Stone Harbor 28:13; 15. Lindsay Frenia, Cape May 28:19.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

What was the craziest story in sports yesterday?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News