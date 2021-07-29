Harvey Cedars' Jenna Parker wins fifth Cape May Point Challenge

Jenna Parker of the Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol won the Cape May Point Women’s Lifeguard Challenge for the fifth time Wednesday at St. Pete’s Beach.
Parker 37, who also won in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019, had a winning time of 24 minutes, 46 seconds in the 13th annual race.
The triathlon is a 1.3-mile beach run, a 1-mile paddleboard and a half-mile swim sprint for female lifeguards.
“It was one of my harder years at the race,” Parker said. “I caught a bad cold three days before it and I wasn’t running like myself. I haven’t raced in 16 months. I’m getting older and it could be one of my last years of doing the race.
“It was one of the sweetest wins for me. It’s really special to me to win it for the fifth time. I feel honored. I love going to Cape May Point. It’s a great atmosphere and everybody cheers for you.”
Adrienne Bilello, 21, of Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol, finished second in 25:07. Third was Megan Fox, 17, of Longport, in 25:48.
Surf City’s Julia Rothstein (fourth) and Lauren Rothstein (ninth) won the team championship with a low score of 13. The team competition was scored like cross country. Bilello and Abby Thompson (12th) of Wildwood Crest were second with 14 points. Fox and Taylor Phy (11th) placed third for Longport with 14. The tiebreaker was the highest finisher, which was Bilello in second.
“A lot of the girls took it out very fast (in the run),” Parker said. “I started to pass them a quarter of the way into the run, and line it up. I slowly tried to increase my pace.
“I got the lead and tried to increase it as much as I could going into the paddle. We use short board (10 feet, 6 inch) paddles now in the race, instead of 12s. You have to paddle the whole time and don’t get as much from the board. I tried to use the current. I knew if I got to the water first (for the swim) I’d be hard to catch, with the current and my ability as a swimmer.”
