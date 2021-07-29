Harvey Cedars' Jenna Parker wins fifth Cape May Point Challenge

“A lot of the girls took it out very fast (in the run),” Parker said. “I started to pass them a quarter of the way into the run, and line it up. I slowly tried to increase my pace.

“I got the lead and tried to increase it as much as I could going into the paddle. We use short board (10 feet, 6 inch) paddles now in the race, instead of 12s. You have to paddle the whole time and don’t get as much from the board. I tried to use the current. I knew if I got to the water first (for the swim) I’d be hard to catch, with the current and my ability as a swimmer.”