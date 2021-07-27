Harvey Cedars edges Brigantine at Ship Bottom Invitational

The Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol won the team title of the Ship Bottom Beach Patrol Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on a tiebreaker Monday.

Harvey Cedars and defending champion Brigantine both won three of the six races and finished second in three races. Both teams scored 36 points. Ship Bottom was third with nine.

The first tiebreaker was most wins, and the second tiebreaker was most second-place finishes. The team title was decided on the third tiebreaker, the better finish in the 1,000-foot doubles row, and Nate Castiello and and Don Adams Jr. of Harvey Cedars won the race.

Harvey Cedars also won the three-crew relay and the four-person paddle relay. The winning crews were Brady Stauffer and Castiello, Adams and Paul Blankmyer, and the team of Nathan Humbersteen and Ryan Corcoran. The patrol's winning paddlers were Humbersteen, Joseph Pantaleo, Andrew Harvey and Yater Henry.

All the races were out to flag approximately 500 feet from shore and back again. The event had 12 beach patrols. Scoring was 7-5-3-2-1 for the first five places.

RESULTS

Four-person swim relay: 1. Brigantine; 2. Harvey Cedars: 3. Sea Girt.