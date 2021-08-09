Harvey Cedars edges Barnegat Light for sixth straight LBI title

The Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol won the final two races Saturday, and that was just enough to earn its sixth straight team title at the Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament in Surf City.
The team of Shane Stauffer, Pat Stasio and Ryan Corcoran won the surf dash relay to give Harvey Cedars seven points, just enough to win the team championship with 107 points. Nate Humberston of Harvey Cedars won the men's 2,000-foot paddle race, which was just before the surf dash.
It was the 59th edition of the LBI tournament.
Barnegat Light, which led by one point going into the surf dash, finished second with 106 points. Ship Bottom finished third with 72. Long Beach Township placed fourth with 71, Surf City scored 61 for fifth and Beach Haven had 32 for sixth.
Harvey Cedars' other wins in the streak were in 2015-2019. The LBI event wasn't held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly all the 19 races in the two-day tournament were out to flags about 500 feet from shore and back again. The fans could see all the action.
"It feels great to win our sixth in a row," said Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol Chief Randy Townsend. "After taking off because of COVID last year, to come back and win it again feels amazing. We led by eight points after the first day, but we lost the lead and ... knew we had our work cut out for us. The ocean was a factor, but for everyone, of course. There was a decent amount of wind and 2- to 3-foot waves. Everybody was catching waves."
Townsend, 42, won the paddle rescue with teammate Andrew Harvey on Saturday. Townsend is in his 23rd year as a Harvey Cedars competitor. Also on Saturday, Harvey Cedar's Gabby Sibilia, Brielle Gilbert, Maggie Shaw and Jenna Parker took the women's paddle relay. Barnegat Light's Zak Westerberg, Luke Wierman and Anthony Crawford were first in the line pull, Saturday's first race. Lenny Brown of Barnegat Light won the men's swim.
After Friday's eight races, Harvey Cedars led with 45 points and Barnegat Light was second with 37. Ship Bottom was in third with 36 points and fourth-place Long Beach Township had 32.
Tom Smith and Shawn Hannon of Ship Bottom won Friday's first race, the mile doubles row. Long Beach Township's Ethan Murray and Jack Moran were first in the 1,000-foot buoy rescue. Barnegat Light's Rachel Mumau and Laura Patterson captured the 1,000-foot women's doubles row. Harvey Cedars didn't have a win in the first six races, but Humberston won the ironman race and Parker took the ironwoman race to end the evening.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.