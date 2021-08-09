Harvey Cedars edges Barnegat Light for sixth straight LBI title

The Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol won the final two races Saturday, and that was just enough to earn its sixth straight team title at the Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament in Surf City.

The team of Shane Stauffer, Pat Stasio and Ryan Corcoran won the surf dash relay to give Harvey Cedars seven points, just enough to win the team championship with 107 points. Nate Humberston of Harvey Cedars won the men's 2,000-foot paddle race, which was just before the surf dash.

It was the 59th edition of the LBI tournament.

Barnegat Light, which led by one point going into the surf dash, finished second with 106 points. Ship Bottom finished third with 72. Long Beach Township placed fourth with 71, Surf City scored 61 for fifth and Beach Haven had 32 for sixth.

Harvey Cedars' other wins in the streak were in 2015-2019. The LBI event wasn't held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly all the 19 races in the two-day tournament were out to flags about 500 feet from shore and back again. The fans could see all the action.