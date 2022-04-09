Harrah's Resort to host US Open Pool Championship for next two years

Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City will host the US Open Pool Championship this year and in 2023, Matchroom Multi Sport announced Friday.

The event is the sport's longest running, a release said, noting its new partnership with Caesars Entertainment and the Atlantic City Sports Commission.

The 2021 US Open was held at Harrah's in September. Carlo Biado rallied from a 7-3 deficit to Aloysius Yapp for the championship and is expected back to try to defend his title.

“Since Matchroom took hold of the US Open Pool Championship in 2019, we’ve always strived towards making one of the most historic tournaments in the calendar bigger and better and this new partnership allows us to do just that," said Emily Frazer, managing director for Matchroom Multi Sport, which promotes a variety of sporting events, including pool's five majors, one of which is the US Open.

"We can’t wait to be able to welcome over 500 amateur players to the new tournament ran by Diamond Billiards alongside our already blockbuster 256 field in the US Open where the world’s best will do battle.”

This year's US Open is set for Oct. 10-15 and will include a new amateur tournament to be run by Diamond Billiards in conjunction with Matchroom, also at Harrah's. The 2023 US Open will be held Sept. 25-30 of that year. Matchroom said more details about this year's amateur tournament will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The East Coast pool community is thriving," Frazier said, "and I am excited to see where we can take the tournament over the coming years in Atlantic City.”

Entries for this year's competition will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday with a fee of $750 per player. Tickets start at $15 per day, and season passes are available from $86. A $175 season pass includes premium seating (first three rows) and priority access to the arena. Matchroom Pool Club members can purchase tickets beginning April 19. The general public can buy tickets starting April 26, and event rates for rooms at Harrah's are available.

The amateur tournament will be held in the same space as the main event with 7-foot Diamond tables.

Daniel Gallagher, director of sports sales for the Atlantic City Sports Commission, said that group is "thrilled" the US Open is returning to Atlantic City for at least two years.

“Our continued partnership with Matchroom Pool will bring the most talented billiard players to our seaside destination where our world-class venues and amenities await," Gallagher said. "We are especially keen on this year’s new amateur program that will allow local billiard enthusiasts to take their skills to new heights."

John Koster, regional president for Caesars Entertainment’s Eastern Division, said, "There’s no better location for this world-class sporting event — as both a spectator and a player — than The Waterfront Conference Center at Harrah’s and we are thrilled to introduce our brand of hospitality to the hundreds of visitors from all over the globe who will be traveling to Atlantic City for this event.”

Fans can sign up to the free Matchroom Pool Club for the priority ticket access at matchroompool.com/pool-club.

