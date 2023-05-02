The NFL scouting combine came and went without JD DiRenzo in late March and early April.

So, too, the three-day NFL draft last week.

No invitation to the combine, which included more than 300 players, in Indianapolis. No NFL personnel calling him Saturday to tell him he'd been drafted.

But DiRenzo, a 2017 St. Joseph High School graduate who played offensive line at Sacred Heart (Fairfield, Connecticut) and Rutgers universities, had worked too hard over too many years to think his boyhood dream of playing football at its highest level was over.

He was right. On Monday, while downstairs at his family's Hammonton home, he got a call.

The call.

He recognized not the number, but the name. Someone from the Carolina Panthers was calling to offer him the opportunity to sign.

"Definitely a great feeling," the 24-year-old offensive lineman said Tuesday.

The Panthers will fly him to North Carolina next Thursday to begin his life as a professional football player. The signing will become official then.

"I'll be there till mid-June for OTAs and all that," he said.

His intention is to do whatever he can to make the most of this chance as an undrafted free agent. Contacted Tuesday morning to discuss the signing, he asked if the interview could be put off for another hour or so because he was at the gym working out.

"I couldn't be more grateful to get this opportunity, but there's a lot more I want to accomplish," he said. "It's now my job to prove them right."

A football legacy

DiRenzo comes from a family of athletes. His paternal grandfather, Dan DiRenzo, played for the Philadelphia Eagles' 1948 and 1949 NFL championship teams, a football legacy that inspired a young boy.

"I thought that was the coolest thing ever. It's always been my dream. It was to be like him and play in the NFL some day," he recalled.

DiRenzo spent five seasons, including a redshirt freshman year, at Sacred Heart before joining the Rutgers program in 2022 as a graduate student, an extra season made possible by the NCAA due to disruptions the COVID-19 pandemic had wrought on college sports. He was named MVP of the Rutgers offense — an improbable achievement for an O-lineman.

"That was a great honor. A great honor, a great validation of the work I put in that year. ... I'm so grateful for the relationships I built that year," he said.

He showed versatility throughout his college career, playing guard and tackle.

"They actually see me as a tackle, where most teams see me as a guard because of my measurables," he said of the Panthers. "Whatever looks like the best fit is where they'll put me, but I think they're going to start me off at tackle. ... I really do have no preference. Even if it's center, wherever they put me I am going to work as hard as I can to get as good at that position as I can be. I'm there to help them win games."

He had the same businesslike attitude when he did not receive a combine invitation. "A combine invite isn't the end-all, be-all. ... If anything, it made me want (an NFL opportunity) more."

Thirty of the 32 NFL teams came to Rutgers' pro day March 21 to look in on him and 13 other Scarlet Knights. "I got a lot of attention there," he said. "I got to show my athleticism and my ability to play a lot of positions."

DiRenzo also got to participate in a local combine that featured the New York Giants, Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. Terry Bradway, a former NFL GM and a longtime scout, executive and consultant who lives in Linwood, was there for the Panthers.

A lot of teams showed some interest leading up to the draft, he said, but he knew there were no guarantees. A couple of days later, he got a call from Carolina.

'A self-made player'

Paul Sacco, who coached St. Joseph to a 358-75-5 record and 20 state championships from 1982-2022, talked to his former player Monday.

"He was so excited," DiRenzo said. "He's had a number of players make it to the NFL. I think that goes to show what type of coach he is. If I didn't play for him ... who knows what I'd be doing now? He really got my career started. I always wanted it, but he showed me how it's done. He made me love the weight room."

Sacco over the years has instilled in his player a devotion to the weight room. It resonated with DiRenzo. "He is a self-made player. ... (From his junior to senior year at St. Joseph), you just saw him just constantly getting better," Sacco said Tuesday. "His focus was on to the weight room, hit the books ... do all the things he needed to do."

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays were weight training days for the Wildcats, but DiRenzo would also ask Sacco if he could come in to do agility drills or plyometrics on a Tuesday or Thursday. Christmas Eve? New Year's Eve? If it was a Monday, Wednesday or Friday, Sacco knew DiRenzo would be there to lift. Even when he was in college, he'd want to come to St. Joseph to lift the day after Thanksgiving.

Sacco followed DiRenzo's college career. "I would keep in touch every other week or something with his coaches. They said, coach, he just progresses. He just follows the process."

When DiRenzo made the transition to Rutgers, Sacco wondered how it would go. He'd have to find his place quickly in a program that had players established there.

But South Jersey's winningest football coach has connections to the Rutgers coaching staff, including associate head coach Joe Susan, who reassured him. "He said, 'Coach, he's going to be fine. He's probably the strongest kid in the weight room.' I said, 'Wow.' I knew he had taken everything from our program, brought it to Sacred Heart and finished it up there."

When DiRenzo and Sacco connected Monday about the big news, Sacco said his former player told him: "All I've got to do when I get there is to make sure they keep me there."

"And he'll do that."

DiRenzo's Sacred Heart coaches also "all reached out" about his Panthers opportunity, DiRenzo said. "They were the first ones to take a chance on me. I wasn't highly recruited out of high school."

Rutgers went 4-8 last season, but going up against Big Ten Conference competition was invaluable to his preparation for the NFL. And he said he got to know coaches he'll be able to reach out to for the rest of his life.

"I really needed that year," he said.

'My greatest motivator'

In Carolina, DiRenzo joins an organization with some optimism. Frank Reich is the Panthers' new coach. And on Thursday they took Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, with the No. 1 pick in the draft. DiRenzo already has spoken with some of the coaches.

"It's really exciting," he said. "It really looks like the sky's the limit. I am so excited to be a part of it."

It's an excitement his whole family shares, including two sisters who have played NCAA Division I sports. Older sister Dana played basketball for St. Francis College in Brooklyn, New York. Younger sister Leah is a sophomore goalkeeper for the Saint Joseph's University field hockey team in Philadelphia.

"Everyone has played sports at the collegiate or pro level. Sports is everything to my family," he said. "Everyone was so happy. It just makes me want to work harder and do more great things. That's really my greatest motivator — my family and making them proud."