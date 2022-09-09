Hammonton's Anthony Mazziotto set to race Saturday, Sunday at NJMP

Anthony Mazziotto is excited to come home.

The Hammonton resident and professional motorcycle racer will compete this weekend in the MotoAmerica SuperBikes at New Jersey at the New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville. The event started Friday and concludes Sunday.

Mazziotto competes in the Twins Cup, one of the seven classes in the event. Mazziotto's 14-lap Twins Cup race is set for 5 p.m. Saturday. The 22-year-old will have a lot of family and friends to cheer him on.

"The home race is always nice," Mazziotto said. "It's not that far, so I get to go back-and-forth from my house every night and get a shower and sleep in my own bed."

This is the 10th stop on the MotoAmerica SuperBikes tour and the last before the championship Sept. 23-25 at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama. The other six classes in the event are Medallia Superbike, Supersport, STG Junior Cup, Yuasa Stock 1000, Mission King of the Baggers and Royal Enfield Women’s Build Train Race.

"This is a home round every year," said Mazziotto, who has been racing with MotoAmerica since 2015 and has competed at the Millville track many times. "It's around the same time every year, so it's always nice to get back home and race the track here. I have grown up racing."

After nine races, Mazziotto is in second place in his class with 172 points. Blake Davis is in first with 173. Both have two first-place finishes. Davis finished second twice. Mazziotto placed second once and third in two races.

"It is definitely a big one. A little nerve-wracking, for sure," said Mazziotto, who graduated from Hammonton High School in 2018. "We only have a few races left this year, and the points are really close. I was hoping to come into this round with a little bit bigger of a points lead. It just looks like I'll have to get down and dirty and do some work to get it done."

At some stops in the series this season, there have been two races in the Twins Cup. But this weekend there is only one, so Mazziotto has to be ready.

A practice session and the first qualifying round were set for Friday, with another qualifying round scheduled for Saturday morning. MotoAmerica's Facebook and MotoAmerica TV will carry the race.

If he can win the next two races, he could win the title, Mazziotto said. Mazziotto will also race in the Stock 1000 class Sunday, his first time racing in the class. He hopes to move up from Twins Cup (660cc motorcycles) to the Stock (1000cc) next year.

"I'm looking to get a solid result in Twins and, obviously, what everyone is looking for, to win the race here, especially at my home track in front of all my friends and family," Mazziotto said.

Mazziotto started racing street bikes in 2012. He always had an interest in riding dirt bikes, too. He rode with a lot of his friends and went to races at the NJMP when it opened in 2008.

Mazziotto worked as a barber in the Malaga section of Franklin Township, Gloucester County. He also worked in other barber shops and still cuts his friends' hair out of his home.

"It's been awhile since I had a win here in Millville, so it would be nice to pull out a win," Mazziotto said. "I think this weekend will be a good weekend for us."

Some other names to watch are Kayla Yaakov and Brandon Paasch. Yaakov is a 15-year-old who made history earlier this summer as the first female rider in MotoAmerica history to win a race. She also won another race in the series. Paasch, of Freehold Township, Monmouth County, is one of the leaders in the Stock 1000 class.

Carnival games, kid zones, stunt shows, bike shows, camping spots for the three days and more will also be available. After the final race, fans 16 and older will have the opportunity to put their bikes on the track for the Boss Audio Systems Fan Lap.

"It'll be nice to see some new faces or get some people who are maybe not that into this kind of stuff out to the track," Mazziotto said. "It'll be nice to see new faces watching the races and bring some popularity to the sport so that way it can continue to grow. It'll be great to fill these stands out here."