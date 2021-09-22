 Skip to main content
Hammonton shuts out Atlantic City in boys soccer: Wednesday roundup
WEDNESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Hammonton shuts out Atlantic City in boys soccer: Wednesday roundup

Dionicio Luis and Fernando Flores each scored two goals for Hammonton as they defeated Atlantic City 7-0 on Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League game. Tyler Lowe and Ethan Halliday rounded out the scoring for the Blue Devils with a goal each. Chris Volk made four saves in the shutout. Atlantic City (0-5) committed an own goal. Robert Fishbein made 14 saves for the Vikings.

Millville 1, ACIT 0: Joe Reed was the only goal scorer of this matchup. Matthew Sooy made seven saves in the shutout win. No further information was available.

Cedar Creek 2, Mainland 1: Josh DiFilippo and Lorenzo Fortunato each scored for the Pirates. Laurence Starzzeri had an assist. Kyle O’Connor made 12 saves. No further information was available.

Lacey Township 3, Pinelands Reg. 1: Dom Iorio and Jason Marchitello each scored a goal and recorded an assist in Lacey’s (5-0-1) 3-1 win over Pinelands (3-3). Logan Gross also scored one goal for Lacey. James Cahill scored for Pinelands, while Aaron Johnson made 14 saves.

Delsea 2, Cumberland Regional 1: Frank Master and Gavin Reissek each scored. Jerry Green had two assists. Kevin Baran scored for Cumberland (2-3). Josh Velez had four saves for Delsea (4-1-1).

Girls soccer

Millville 7, ACIT 0: Olivia Giordano, Aaniyah Street and Sadie Drozdowski each scored two goals. Julianna Giordano also scored. Sydney Prince made nine saves for Atlantic Tech (0-7).

Delsea 6, Cumberland Reg. 0: Ava Szwed scored two goals in the win. Cadence Serrano, Ava Reardon, Riley Boucher, and Jenna Master each scored one goal. Arianna Myers made six saves in the shutout. Sylvia Santiago made 12 saves for Cumberland (1-5).

Field hockey

Barnegat 3, Lacey Twp. 0: Nicole Schiverea had a goal and an assist. Julianna Cannizzaro and Alyson Sojak scored. Camryn White had two assists. Madison Kubicz made six saves for Barnegat (6-1). Maeve Meehan made 16 saves for Lacey (4-4).

St. Joseph 2, Lower Cape May 1: Macie Jacquet and Giavanna Fox each scored for St. Joe’s (7-0). Brogan Heilig had one assist. Isabella Davis made nine saves. No further information was available.

Girls volleyball

Oakcrest 2, Hammonton 0: Oakcrest won by scores of 25-16 and 25-20. Tiffany Paretti had five kills, 18 digs, seven assists, eight service points and five aces. Alyssa Kelsey had 18 digs. Gina McBreatry had eight assists.

Girls tennis

Vineland 4, Williamstown 0

Singles — Gianna Speranza V d. Hailey Pease 6-2, 6-3; Luciana Day V d. Lillian Bonner 7-5, 6-4; Emily Hamilton W d. Nicole Lopes 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles — Olivia Griggs and Gabriella Vega d. Kailyn Cranston and Ciara Cummiskey 6-1, 6-4; Urvi Patel and Trista Suppi d. Jenna Festoff and Marina DiCristofaro 6-3, 6-4.

Mainland 5, Absegami 0

Singles — Khushu Thakkar d. Olivia Hughes 6-3, 1-6, 10-8; Hannah Carson d. Cass Hughes 6-3, 1-6, 10-8; Christina Htay d. Sarina Pollino 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles — Anna Geubtner and Lexi Jacob d. Neha Pandya and Rija Patel 6-0, 6-2.

Colts Neck 5, Pinelands Regional 0

Singles — Alyssa Koval d. Angie Papa 6-0, 6-0; Albasofia Wagar d. Caitlyn Rodriquez 6-1, 6-3; Danielle Cammaroto d. Grace Kkements 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles — Rachel Kappelmier and Madison Mctigue d. Lillian Maleski and Sage Targett 6-0, 6-0; Kara Petrosino and Kanita Sivananthan d. Maissa Acosta and Abigayl Howell 6-0, 6-0.

