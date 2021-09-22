Hammonton shuts out Atlantic City in boys soccer: Wednesday roundup

Dionicio Luis and Fernando Flores each scored two goals for Hammonton as they defeated Atlantic City 7-0 on Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League game. Tyler Lowe and Ethan Halliday rounded out the scoring for the Blue Devils with a goal each. Chris Volk made four saves in the shutout. Atlantic City (0-5) committed an own goal. Robert Fishbein made 14 saves for the Vikings.

Millville 1, ACIT 0: Joe Reed was the only goal scorer of this matchup. Matthew Sooy made seven saves in the shutout win. No further information was available.

Cedar Creek 2, Mainland 1: Josh DiFilippo and Lorenzo Fortunato each scored for the Pirates. Laurence Starzzeri had an assist. Kyle O’Connor made 12 saves. No further information was available.

Lacey Township 3, Pinelands Reg. 1: Dom Iorio and Jason Marchitello each scored a goal and recorded an assist in Lacey’s (5-0-1) 3-1 win over Pinelands (3-3). Logan Gross also scored one goal for Lacey. James Cahill scored for Pinelands, while Aaron Johnson made 14 saves.

Delsea 2, Cumberland Regional 1: Frank Master and Gavin Reissek each scored. Jerry Green had two assists. Kevin Baran scored for Cumberland (2-3). Josh Velez had four saves for Delsea (4-1-1).

Girls soccer