Hammonton grad Jada Thompson key for Ramapo basketball: College notebook

Sophomore guard Jada Thompson has been one of the Ramapo College women's basketball team's top scorers and a key part to the Roadrunners' 4-0 start.

Thompson scored 13 to go with eight rebounds and six steals in Ramapo's 61-47 win over York. She had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 77-51 win over Centenary.

In three games, the Hammonton High School graduate is second on the team with 12.7 points per game and leads with 7.3 rebounds per game. She is also second with eight assists and 11 steals.

Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional) had eight points, seven rebounds and three assists in Notre Dame's 92-58 win over Northwestern. She had four rebounds and two points in a 95-60 win over Ball State.

Marianna Papazoglou (Wildwood Catholic) scored three in Penn's 67-41 loss to Villanova.

Tanazha Ford (Millville) grabbed six rebounds to go with five assists and three points in Bloomfield's 65-57 win over Staten Island.

Alexis Harrison (Millville) scored five and grabbed six rebounds in Goldey-Beacom's 66-58 loss to Southern Connecticut State.

Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) had five rebounds, four points and four assists in Saint Anselm's 72-52 loss to Bentley. She scored 28 to go with nine rebounds and four assists in a 70-65 loss to Adelphi.

Gabby Boggs (Mainland) scored 14, grabbed 12 rebounds and added three assists, two blocks and two steals in Albright's 58-50 win over Nuemann. She scored 23 and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 76-69 loss to Williams. She scored 17 and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 60-49 loss to Eastern Connecticut State.

Caraline Winkel (Atlantic Christian) had three points and three rebounds in Clark Summit's 70-45 loss to SUNY New Paltz. She had five points, three rebounds and three blocks in a 73-57 loss to Lycoming.

Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) had 10 points and four rebounds in Coast Guard's 83-78 loss to Rennselaer Polytechnic Institute. She had nine points, seven rebounds and three assists in a 73-70 loss to Merchant Marine.

Ava Casale (Our Lady of Mercy) scored six and added two rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy's 71-53 win over Wilkes.

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) scored 27, grabbed nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in Kean's 86-71 win over Brooklyn. She had eight points, four rebounds and three assists in a 71-50 loss to New York University.

Lindsay Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) scored nine in Neumann's 66-51 win over Rutgers-Camden.

Ciani Redd-Howard (Atlantic City) had four points and four rebounds in Penn State-Harrisburg's 70-51 loss to Arcadia.

In Rowan's 92-54 win over Juniata, Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) scored 10, and Savanna Holt (Ocean City) added four points and three rebounds.

Kimberly Casiello (Wildwood Catholic) had seven points and five rebounds in Widener's 56-46 loss to Swarthmore.

Wrestling

East Stroudsburg's Brady Carter (Lacey Township) placed second at 125 pounds at the Albion Invitational. He won his first four bouts, including two by pin, before losing in the final.

Haven Tatarek (Southern) won a 12-4 major decision at 197 for Castleton in a 47-0 win over Norwich. He won a 4-3 decision in a 16-15 loss to The College of New Jersey.

Centenary's Keevon Berry (Oakcrest) went 2-2 to finish fourth at 197 at the Doug Parker Invitational in Springfield, Massachusetts. His wins were a 16-1 technical fall and a 10-6 decision.

King's College's Cameron Leslie (Lower Cape May) went 1-1 at 149 pounds at the Keystone Pool Tournament.

Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey) won a 6-4 decision at 149 in Stevens Institute of Technology's 25-9 loss to Wisconsin-La Crosse. On Saturday, he won the 149-pound title at the Concordia University Wisconsin Open, going 5-0, including three pins, and being named the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler. On Monday, he was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Player of the Week.

Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) won a 17-2 technical fall in 6:05 at 141, and Jackson Brandt (Lacey) won by pin in 4:48 at 174 in Ursinus' 40-9. win over New Jersey City.