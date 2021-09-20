Hammonton defeats Mainland 4-2 in field hockey to improve to 5-1

All of her goals from right near the net.
Hammonton rebounded from a 4-1 loss to Ocean City on Saturday to improve to 5-1. The Blue Devils upped their CAL American Conference mark to 4-1. The Mustangs fell to 3-2-1 overall and in the conference.
Liv Osborne also scored for Hammonton, and Grace Donio had three assists. Goblirsch leads Hammonton with seven goals.
Hammonton coach Rose Staas took a year off for a maternity leave in 2020. Her 2019 team went 5-14. The Blue Devils were 6-2-1 last year in a season shortened by COVID-19.
“The team was a lot different when I came back,” said Staas. “We’re definitely a young team, and I saw in the preseason that they had the skills. We’re still figuring out the spots for everyone. They’re working hard. There’s a huge difference from my last team. They’re a different level, they’re intense field hockey players. Most of the key players are sophomores and juniors.”
“I had a lot of opportunities,” said Goblirsch, a 15-year-old sophomore and a Hammonton resident. “The entire season, the coaches have been preaching that I should stay at the post. We’ve struggled a little, but things are definitely looking up after the Ocean City game.”
Mainland’s Eva Blanco scored both goals for her team, and the first one, with 30 seconds left in the first quarter, put the Mustangs up 1-0. Julianna Medina assisted.
Goblirsch tied it with 7:21 left in the first half off an assist by Donio. Goblirsch put Hammonton up for good with an unassisted goal that made it 2-1 with 4:01 remaining in the half.
Osborne took a lead pass from Donio and scored her first goal of the year from a few feet inside the circle to put the Blue Devils up 3-1 late in the third quarter.
“We played our hardest against Ocean City and lost,” said Osborne, a 17-year-old senior and a resident of the Atco section of Winslow Township. “We came out with the same mentality today.”
Goblirsch made it 4-1 with 3:16 gone in the fourth quarter, and Donio earned her third assist. She has five on the season.
Blanco scored her fourth goal of the season unassisted with 5:10 left to play.
Hammonton’s Sophia Grasso made four saves in the first half, and Angelina Catania had two saves in the second half. Mainland’s Farley O’Brien made nine saves.
“I think we played hard, and our passing was good,” Mainland coach Jill Hatz said. “Hammonton is a quick team with good stick skills, and they were moving the whole time. We have things to work on. We need to play with consistency the whole game.”
Mainland will host Ocean City, the No. 6 team in The Press Elite 11, at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Hammonton will host Vineland at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Main field hockey photo for B5 for Tuesday, Sept. 21
Secondary field hockey photo for B5 for Tuesday, Sept. 21
Field hockey photo for B1 refers for Tuesday, Sept. 25
