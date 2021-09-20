Hammonton defeats Mainland 4-2 in field hockey to improve to 5-1

Goblirsch tied it with 7:21 left in the first half off an assist by Donio. Goblirsch put Hammonton up for good with an unassisted goal that made it 2-1 with 4:01 remaining in the half.

Osborne took a lead pass from Donio and scored her first goal of the year from a few feet inside the circle to put the Blue Devils up 3-1 late in the third quarter.

“We played our hardest against Ocean City and lost,” said Osborne, a 17-year-old senior and a resident of the Atco section of Winslow Township. “We came out with the same mentality today.”

Goblirsch made it 4-1 with 3:16 gone in the fourth quarter, and Donio earned her third assist. She has five on the season.

Blanco scored her fourth goal of the season unassisted with 5:10 left to play.

Hammonton’s Sophia Grasso made four saves in the first half, and Angelina Catania had two saves in the second half. Mainland’s Farley O’Brien made nine saves.

“I think we played hard, and our passing was good,” Mainland coach Jill Hatz said. “Hammonton is a quick team with good stick skills, and they were moving the whole time. We have things to work on. We need to play with consistency the whole game.”