Hammonton boys soccer Marco Shiano scores twice in 2-1 win over Atlantic Tech

Marco Schiano scored twice to lead Hammonton to a 2-1 win over ACIT in boys soccer Friday.
Hammonton improved to 6-1.
Carter Bailey contributed both assists for the Blue Devils.
Benny Sanchez scored for ACT (1-6). Erick Perez made nine saves.
Pinelands Reg. 5, Ranney 1: James Cahill scored a hat trick and had two assists in Pinelands (4-3) win. Stephen Demilio had two goals and two assists. Thomas Boyan scored for Ranney (4-1).
No. 3 St. Augustine Prep 4, Mainland 1: Aidan Davis scored two goals to help the third-ranked Hermits improve to 6-1. Ethan Torpey and Shane Clancy each scored one goal.
Atlantic Christian 7, Cumberland Christian 1: James Papanikolau and Aaron Glancey each scored two goals in the win. Chase Leach had two assists. Manny Johnson, Devin Tridente, and Noah Gibbs each scored one goal for Atlantic Christian (6-2).
Middle Township 6, Buena Reg. 1: Austin Carr and Steven Berrrodin each scored two goals for the Panthers. Xander Hardin had one goal and an assist. Vincent Povio scored once. Berrodin also had one assist. Anthony Delgado scored for Buena (4-3).
Williamstown 1, Cumberland 0: Daniel Akinwale scored the only goal in the second half. Lukas Garthwait had the assist. Coy Camiscioli made three saves for the victory. Noe Angel made six saves for Cumberland (2-4).
Penns Grove 3, Wildwood 2: Vincent Bonoia scored the game-winning goal in double overtime on a header from a corner kick. Brandon Castillo scored two goals.
Josh Vallese and Burke Fitzsimmons each scored for Wildwood (3-4).
Haddon Township 4, Oakcrest 1: Reilly Dougherty scored a hat trick for Haddon (6-2). Michael Eife scored a goal, Chase Gilligan, Brian Furlano, and Nasir Morris each had an assist.
Girls volleyball
Manchester 2, Lacey 1: The Hawks won by scores of 25-16 and 25-21. Myah Hourigan had nine kills and 10 service points. Hailey Sales had 16 assists and 10 service points. Sadie Feliple finished with five kills.
Hammonton 2, Lower Cape May Reg.1: Hammonton (5-3) won by scores of 20-25, 25-22, 25-22. Tiffany Paretti contribut3ed seven kills, two blocks, 17 digs, six assists, 14 service points and five aces for the Blue Devils. Alyssa Kelsey added five kills and 18 service points. Mia Ranieri had 16 digs and Cara Rivera had 14.
Absegami 2, Pleasantville 1: The Braves won by scores of 25-20, 18-25, 25-14. For Pleasantville (3-2), Jayla Trice had six kills and eight service points. Faith Garcia had three kills, eight digs and 11 assists. Araceli Martinez had 10 digs.
