Hammonton boys soccer Marco Shiano scores twice in 2-1 win over Atlantic Tech
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUPS

Hammonton boys soccer Marco Shiano scores twice in 2-1 win over Atlantic Tech

hslivesoccer.jpg

Marco Schiano scored twice to lead Hammonton to a 2-1 win over ACIT in boys soccer Friday.

Hammonton improved to 6-1.

Carter Bailey contributed both assists for the Blue Devils.

Benny Sanchez scored for ACT (1-6). Erick Perez made nine saves.

Pinelands Reg. 5, Ranney 1: James Cahill scored a hat trick and had two assists in Pinelands (4-3) win. Stephen Demilio had two goals and two assists. Thomas Boyan scored for Ranney (4-1).

No. 3 St. Augustine Prep 4, Mainland 1: Aidan Davis scored two goals to help the third-ranked Hermits improve to 6-1. Ethan Torpey and Shane Clancy each scored one goal. 

Atlantic Christian 7, Cumberland Christian 1: James Papanikolau and Aaron Glancey each scored two goals in the win. Chase Leach had two assists. Manny Johnson, Devin Tridente, and Noah Gibbs each scored one goal for Atlantic Christian (6-2).

Middle Township 6, Buena Reg. 1: Austin Carr and Steven Berrrodin each scored two goals for the Panthers. Xander Hardin had one goal and an assist. Vincent Povio scored once. Berrodin also had one assist. Anthony Delgado scored for Buena (4-3).

Williamstown 1, Cumberland 0: Daniel Akinwale scored the only goal in the second half. Lukas Garthwait had the assist. Coy Camiscioli made three saves for the victory. Noe Angel made six saves for Cumberland (2-4).

Penns Grove 3, Wildwood 2: Vincent Bonoia scored the game-winning goal in double overtime on a header from a corner kick. Brandon Castillo scored two goals.

Josh Vallese and Burke Fitzsimmons each scored for Wildwood (3-4).

Haddon Township 4, Oakcrest 1: Reilly Dougherty scored a hat trick for Haddon (6-2). Michael Eife scored a goal, Chase Gilligan, Brian Furlano, and Nasir Morris each had an assist.

Girls volleyball

Manchester 2, Lacey 1: The Hawks won by scores of 25-16 and 25-21. Myah Hourigan had nine kills and 10 service points. Hailey Sales had 16 assists and 10 service points. Sadie Feliple finished with five kills.

Hammonton 2, Lower Cape May  Reg.1: Hammonton (5-3) won by scores of 20-25, 25-22, 25-22. Tiffany Paretti contribut3ed seven kills, two blocks, 17 digs, six assists, 14 service points and five aces for the Blue Devils. Alyssa Kelsey added five kills and 18 service points. Mia Ranieri had 16 digs and Cara Rivera had 14.

Absegami 2, Pleasantville 1: The Braves won by scores of 25-20, 18-25, 25-14. For Pleasantville (3-2), Jayla Trice had six kills and eight service points. Faith Garcia had three kills, eight digs and 11 assists. Araceli Martinez had 10 digs. 

 

Girls tennis

Southern 4, Toms River East 1

Singles — Gabby Bates S d. Nicole Dakrat 6-1, 6-0; Ella Brown S d. Isabella Ciaravino 6-0, 6-1; Melissa Kolkhurst S d. Hailey Mastej 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — Andie Purks and Julie Simms S d. Hannah Fuschetto and Alexa Spalletta 6-4, 6-1; Hope Laudien and Abigail Cole TR d. Gabby Tapia and Maggie Arellano 6-3, 2-6, 10-6.

Mainland 5, Bridgeton 0

Singles — Khushi Thakkar d. Jenny Cruz 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Carson d. Lesert Cruz 6-0, 6-0; Christina Htay d. Pauliana Santiago 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — Maddie Dennis and Samantha Goldberg d. Ashley Martinez and Jocelyn Perez 6-0, 6-0; Anna Geubtner and Elizabeth Ong d. Maria Shelton and Danna Garganzo 6-0, 6-1.

Lower Cape May 5, Middle Township 0

Singles — Sam Mancuso d. Sarina Wen 6-2, 6-2; Vika Simonsen d. Serenity Carlos 6-2, 6-3; Delaney Brown d. Sophia Zheng 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — Marley Kronemeyer and Ina Nikolova d. Lily Zuzulock and Rylee McFadden 6-2, 7-5; Maddie Gilbert and Jayci Shivers d. Isabella Pasciucco and Sohpia Elliot 6-2, 6-2.

Pleasantville 3, Buena 2

Singles — Diana St. Martin P d. Cassidy Gerstle 6-0, 6-0; Veronica Butler B d. Keanni Dupont 6-2, 6-3; Ah'lajzlah Gainer P d. Kshema Patel 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

Doubles — Brooke Perez and Gianna Scotti B d. Helen Robledo and Yaret Toscano 6-1, 6-2; Julia Ramirez and Anika Cooper P d. Julia LoSasso and Valeria Pinedo 6-3, 6-2.

Oakcrest 4, Holy Spirit 1

Singles — Sydney Groen O d. Macey Valtri 6-0, 6-0; Cece Capone O d. Cathryan Gallagher 6-1, 6-1; Michaela Hearn O d. Armani Monseh 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles — Torres Mel and Danielle Curay HS d. Hannah Derringer and Vanessa Lee 6-1, 6-4; Bindiya Dave and Samantha McDow O d. Madeline Price and Bridget Dougherty 6-2, 6-4.

Ocean City 5, Millville 0

Singles — Alexis Allegretto d. Emily Bishop 6-2, 6-0; Catherine Stempin d. Arielis Martinez 6-0, 6-2; Charis Holmes d. Cheyanna Snyder 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles — Ciera Howard and Noelle Graham d. Latonya Johnson and Kassidy McLoone 6-4, 7-6; Paige Brown and Liz Drain d. Chloe Martinez and Sarah Armington 6-0, 6-2.

