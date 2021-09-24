Hammonton boys soccer Marco Shiano scores twice in 2-1 win over Atlantic Tech

Marco Schiano scored twice to lead Hammonton to a 2-1 win over ACIT in boys soccer Friday.

Hammonton improved to 6-1.

Carter Bailey contributed both assists for the Blue Devils.

Benny Sanchez scored for ACT (1-6). Erick Perez made nine saves.

Pinelands Reg. 5, Ranney 1: James Cahill scored a hat trick and had two assists in Pinelands (4-3) win. Stephen Demilio had two goals and two assists. Thomas Boyan scored for Ranney (4-1).

No. 3 St. Augustine Prep 4, Mainland 1: Aidan Davis scored two goals to help the third-ranked Hermits improve to 6-1. Ethan Torpey and Shane Clancy each scored one goal.

Atlantic Christian 7, Cumberland Christian 1: James Papanikolau and Aaron Glancey each scored two goals in the win. Chase Leach had two assists. Manny Johnson, Devin Tridente, and Noah Gibbs each scored one goal for Atlantic Christian (6-2).

Middle Township 6, Buena Reg. 1: Austin Carr and Steven Berrrodin each scored two goals for the Panthers. Xander Hardin had one goal and an assist. Vincent Povio scored once. Berrodin also had one assist. Anthony Delgado scored for Buena (4-3).