Hammonton boys soccer improves to 9-2 with win on Wednesday: Roundup

The Hammonton High School boys soccer team got goals from five different scorers in defeating Vineland 5-2 on Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League game.
Dionicio Luis, Carter Bailey, John Waddell, Marco Schiano and Nick Luliucci all scored for the Blue Devils (9-2). Bailey, Gavin West and Tyler Lowe assisted on the goals. David Fanucci and Anthony Satero scored for Vineland (4-5).
Middle Township 6, Cape May Tech 0: Tommy Shargen and Steve Berrodin each had two goals and an assist. Colin Jastremski and Vincent Povio each scored one goal. Eddie Hirsch, Matt Sgrignioli, and Landon Osmundsen each had an assist. The Panthers improved to 9-1-1, as Cape May Tech moved to 2-7-1.
Cumberland Reg. 3, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: Jalen Ridgeway scored twice and Pace Justen had a goal and an assist. Kevin Baran also scored, and Jesus Ramirez had an assist. Noe Angel made six saves in the shutout win. Cumberland improved to 5-6, while Lower fell to 5-3-2.
Pinelands Reg. 3, Lakewood 2: Stephen DeMilio had two goals for the Wildcats (7-3). James Cahill had a goal and an assist. Ian Cahill and John Staino each had an assist. Lakewood fell to 3-5.
Millville 3, Bridgeton 1: Devaughn Smith had a goal and an assist for the Thunderbolts (7-3). Terron Stevenson and Jesiah Cruz each scored. Jeremiah Nunez and Shawn McCarthy each had an assist. Michael Sandoval scored for Bridgeton (6-5).
Girls soccer
Triton 7, Wildwood 0: Kyra Samalonis, Rebekah Shepkosky and Brittany Boyle all had one goal and an assist. Anna Chew, Gracie Lutner, Gianna Walker, and Arianna Darji were the other four goal scorers. Kendyl Fine had two assists. Triton improved to 7-2, while Wildwood fell to 5-6.
Buena Reg. 4, Salem 0: Emily Volpe had two goals in the win for the Chiefs (3-8-1). Kaelyn Mchale scored once, and Kayla Cruz and Sarah Blasberg each had one assist. Jadarys Morales had five saves in the shutout. Salem fell to 0-11.
Field hockey
Point Pleasant Boro 6, Barnegat 1: Erin Dowling and Shayne Lada each scored twice for Boro (13-0). Ryane Fisahn had a goal and two assists. Caroline Dekenipp scored once, Heather Kimak had one assist. Alyson Sojak scored for Barnegat (10-2).
Pinelands Reg. 4, Manchester Township 1: Abby Romanek scored twice and had one assist for the Wildcats (7-4). Kamryn Borden and Akayla Palmucci each scored a goal, Brianna Cataffo had one assist. Isabel Albis scored for Manchester (4-9).
St. Joseph 2, Middle Township 0: Giavanna Fox scored both goals to keep the Wildcats undefeated. Macie Jacquet had one assist. Isabella Davis made six saves for St. Joseph Academy (10-0). Middle Township fell to 3-6-2.
Lacey Township 4, Jackson Liberty 0: Isabelle Merola scored twice and had an assist for the Lions (8-5). Delayney Dittenhofer had two assists, Caitlyn Voskanyan and Layla Baran each scored a goal and Madison Reed had an assist. Jackson Liberty fell to 4-8.
Absegami 6, Vineland 0: Makayla Edwards scored twice and had two assists for the Braves (3-7). Livia Pino, Theresa Casalnova, Julianna Cappolina and Mya Gilger each scored once. Vineland fell to 0-11-1.
Girls volleyball
Jackson Liberty 2, Lacey Township 0: Jackson Liberty (9-3) defeated Lacey (0-13) 28-26, 25-21. Kim Stallworth had 18 assists, eight digs and seven service points for Liberty. Steph Ramos had eight digs, three assists, and three service points. Sarah Christie and Anastasia Artymenko each had five kills. No further information was available.
Hammonton 2, Egg Harbor Township 0: Hammonton (7-6) won the match by scores of 25-20, 25-19. Tiffany Paretti had 18 service points with 12 aces. Paretti also had 16 digs, three kills, two blocks, and three assists. Mariah Valentin had six digs and seven service points. Egg Harbor fells to 5-6.
Absegami 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: The Braves (10-2) won the match by the scores of 25-19, 25-15. Deesha Chokshi had 19 assists and four digs. Ayana Crandell had 13 kills and seven digs. Jackie Fortis and seven kills and seven digs. Lower Cape May falls to 2-11.
