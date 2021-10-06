Hammonton boys soccer improves to 9-2 with win on Wednesday: Roundup

The Hammonton High School boys soccer team got goals from five different scorers in defeating Vineland 5-2 on Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League game.

Dionicio Luis, Carter Bailey, John Waddell, Marco Schiano and Nick Luliucci all scored for the Blue Devils (9-2). Bailey, Gavin West and Tyler Lowe assisted on the goals. David Fanucci and Anthony Satero scored for Vineland (4-5).

Middle Township 6, Cape May Tech 0: Tommy Shargen and Steve Berrodin each had two goals and an assist. Colin Jastremski and Vincent Povio each scored one goal. Eddie Hirsch, Matt Sgrignioli, and Landon Osmundsen each had an assist. The Panthers improved to 9-1-1, as Cape May Tech moved to 2-7-1.

Cumberland Reg. 3, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: Jalen Ridgeway scored twice and Pace Justen had a goal and an assist. Kevin Baran also scored, and Jesus Ramirez had an assist. Noe Angel made six saves in the shutout win. Cumberland improved to 5-6, while Lower fell to 5-3-2.

Pinelands Reg. 3, Lakewood 2: Stephen DeMilio had two goals for the Wildcats (7-3). James Cahill had a goal and an assist. Ian Cahill and John Staino each had an assist. Lakewood fell to 3-5.