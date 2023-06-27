The Hammonton 10-and-under baseball team won all three of its games last week in District 16 action, winning 6-4 over Northfield on Sunday, 10-1 over Lower Cape May on June 23 and 11-1 over Greater Wildwood on June 22.
Against Northfield, Danny Calabrese stuck out three, allowed three hits and gave up two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. Frank LaSasso doubled twice. Against Lower Cape May, LaSasso struck out eight, allowed five hits and gave up one earned run in 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. Louis Gazarra, Chris Ezzi and Dom DiGeralomo each tripled.
Danny Calabrese earned the win against Greater Wildwood. He struck out five, gave up three hits and one earned run. DiGeralomo and Landen White each doubled.
Softball
District 16
Stafford Minors All-Stars 15, Northfield 0: On Monday, Kieran Merlo and Lexie Bucior combined to pitch a no-hitter.
Carmella Thompson finished with three RBIs and two hits.
