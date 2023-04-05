Hamilton golfer Olivia Strigh ties for first at Vassar tournament: College notebook

Hamilton College sophomore golfer Olivia Strigh had a strong showing at two golf tournaments at Vassar College of the weekend.

On Saturday, the Hammonton High School graduate placed 15th with an 80 at the Vassar Invitational at the Casperkill Golf Club in Poughkeepsie, New York. She then tied for first with a 1-under 70 at the same course the next day at the Vassar Classic. Hamilton placed third as a team at both events.

Fairleigh Dickinson's Katrina Cabinian (Egg Harbor Township) tied for 87th with a two-day score of 182 (87-95) at the Intercollegiate at Prospect Bay in Maryland.

Men's lacrosse

Colin Cooke (Mainland Regional) scored in High Point's 12-10 loss to UMass.

In New Jersey Institute of Technology's 16-8 loss to Bryant, Logan Hone (St. Augustine Prep) had a goal, an assist and three ground balls, Keegan Ford (Mainland) had an assist, Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) was 5 for 11 in faceoffs with four ground balls, Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) had two ground balls and a caused turnover.

In Robert Morris' 14-8 loss to Detroit Mercy, David Burr (St. Augustine) had a goal and two assists, and Stephen DelleMonache (St. Augustine) won 14 of 24 faceoffs with five ground balls. In a 9-8 loss to Mercer, DelleMonache won 10 of 21 faceoffs.

Nicky Casano (St. Augustine) won 15 of 26 faceoffs and added two ground balls in Sacred Heart's 13-9 loss to Marist. He was 5 for 14 in faceoffs with four ground balls in a 10-9 win over Long Island.

Vincent Giunta (Mainland) had two goals, two assists, six ground balls and two caused turnovers In Georgian Court's 21-11 win over Post.

In Cabrini's 21-3 win over Marywood, Matt Vanaman (St. Augustine) scored twice and added two ground balls, and Jake Schneider (Ocean City) had a goal and four assists.

In Eastern's 25-7 win over Albright, Jake Washco (Southern Regional) scored twice, Zach Washco (Southern) had two assists, and Anthony Firmani (Southern) won nine of 16 faceoffs with three ground balls. In a 22-14 win over Widener, Firmani was 9 for 12 in faceoffs with three ground balls.

Robert Nawrocki (Cedar Creek) scored twice in FDU-Florham's 23-7 loss to Arcadia.

In Immaculata's 17-8 win over Rosemont, Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) scored four times, and Matthew Frame (Middle Township) scored once. In a 21-11 loss to Gwynedd Mercy, Inserra had two goals, four assists, four ground balls and a caused turnover.

Men's volleyball

Matthew Maxwell (Southern) had 24 assists and three digs in Belmont Abbey's 3-0 loss to Queens. He had 48 assists and nine digs in a 3-2 win over Emmanuel.

Women's outdoor track

Monmouth's Anne Rutledge (EHT) was fourth in the 400 hurdles (1 minute, 3.16 seconds) and eighth in the long jump (5.33 meters) at the Big 5 and Friends Invitational in Philadelphia. Isabella Leak (EHT) was sixth in the 1,500 (4:35.91).

Rider's Mariah Stephens (EHT) was third in the triple jump (11.77m), fourth in the 100 (12.5) and fifth in the long jump (5.49m) in Philadelphia. Valencia Gosser (Barnegat) was third in the 100 (12.43) and 14th in the 200 (25.45).

Rutgers' Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was 10th in the triple jump (12.03m) at the Florida Relays.

Saint Peter's Diamond McLaughlin (Absegami) was sixth in the 400 hurdles (1:03.95) and seventh in the 100 hurdles (15.63) at the Towson Invitational.

Rowan's Amanthy Sosa Caceres (Absegami) was second in the 400 (58.59) and 11th in the 200 (26.79) at the Danny Curran Invitational hosted by Widener. Alexia Bey (Oakcrest) was seventh in the hammer throw (40.21m). Sophia Gresham (Ocean City) was seventh in the long jump (5.09m). Olivia Shafer (EHT) was 12th in the 1,500 (5:04.43) and 17th in the 800 (2:25.01).

Widener's Tia Furbish (Bridgeton) was 13th in the long jump (4.83m) at the Curran Invitational. Maria Muzzarelli (Buena Regional) was eighth in the 400 (1:00.58).

Men's outdoor track

Monmouth's Daniel Fenton (Millville) was sixth in the 400 hurdles (55.83) at the Big 5 and Friends Invitational. Rider's Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) was 29th in the 1,500 (4:07.3).

Georgian Court's Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) placed third in the long jump (6.54m) and 10th in the triple jump (12.31m) at the Ramapo Invitational. Domenico Darcy (Pinelands Regional) was eighth in the 400 dash (51.68) and ninth in the 200 (23.38). Terrell Moore (Holy Spirit) was 14th in the 200 (23.56).

Holy Family's Zaheer Owens (ACIT) was 13th in the triple jump (12.66m) at the Danny Curran Invitational.

Lincoln's Irvin Marable III (Pleasantville) won the 800 (1:58.20) and ran on the winning 4x800 (3:23.08) at the Seahawk Invitational in Maryland.