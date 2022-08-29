Hamilton Flying Knights win district, regional track and field titles, then compete at AAU Junior Olympics

All the hard work a group of local girls began in March paid off this summer.

The Hamilton Flying Knights won a slew of district and regional track and field championships in July and earned the right to compete at the AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina this month.

"We had a very young team. Most of the team, it was like their first and second season running," said Ashley Parker-Laws, one of the coaches.

"We were very excited. We knew that they had talent, but the way they performed, they really stepped up. We were really surprised."

Surprised only because just two of the girls had competed at last year's Junior Olympics, a sprawling event that includes more than 15,000 athletes.

"It can be intimidating, it can be scary," said Parker-Laws, who coaches the Flying Knights with Shalan Laws. Robert Laws is the team's program director and coordinator. He and Parker-Laws are married. Shalan Laws is married to Alan Laws, the longtime Pleasantville High School coach.

The team members who qualified for the Junior Olympics based on their performances earlier in the summer:

Yameenah Carrington, Aaliyah Laws, Arizona Kiett and Destinee Stewart in the 8-under 4x100-meter relay. The girls won their regional competition.

Yameenah also earned regional titles in the 100- and 400-meter runs.

Naomi Laws, 9, was a district and regional champion in the 200, the second year in a row she took the regional title. She also qualified for nationals in the 400.

Arizona Kiett, 8, qualified for nationals in the 100 and the 200.

Cadence McClellan, 10, made nationals in the 100 and the 200.

Julisa Derry, 11, was the district and regional champion in the 1,500 and the 3,000. She also was the regional 800 champion.

Briannalee Growalt, 13, was the district and regional champion in the long jump. She also qualified for nationals in the 100.

Julisa earned two medals (and All-American status) at the Junior Olympics, which was a major step up in competition, a weeklong event that included athletes from all four corners of the nation. She was second among 73 runners in the 1,500 and third among 37 in the 3,000. She also finished ninth in a field of 98 runners in the 800. Several other Flying Knights earned top-15 finishes: Naomi in the 200 and 400; Yameenah in the 100; and the relay team.

Parker-Laws said their performances throughout the summer were very encouraging. "One thing about track, it takes time. It's a journey. For them to get the experience, to see what it was like, it was a big deal. We were happy."

And if any of the girls were disappointed with their performances in North Carolina, the program leaders convinced them not to be.

"We let them know that it was a big deal (to qualify for the Junior Olympics). A lot of people didn't make it," Parker-Laws said. "We didn't let them be hard on themselves. There was no reason to be."