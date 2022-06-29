Greater Wildwood wins Southern Cape May County Senior League championship: Little League roundup

Ryan Troiano scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead Greater Wildwood to a 2-1 victory Tuesday over Lower Cape May to win the best-of three Southern Cape May County Senior League championship series.

Troiano added a double and single. He also pitched three scoreless innings in relief.

Brian Cunniff hit an RBI single for Greater Wildwood. Junior Hans doubled. He also pitched six innings and allowed just one run. R.J. Blanda had a key bunt single in the bottom of the ninth.

Aidan Flanagan, Jack Smithson and Aydan Heacock pitched for Lower Cape May. Flanagan also made two tremendous defensive plays at second base in the bottom of the sixth that prevented a Greater Wildwood rally.

The six-team league includes teams from Lower Cape May, Greater Wildwood and Middle Township. J Byrne Insurance Agency sponsors Greater Wildwood, while Crest Wealth sponsors Lower Cape May.

On June 23, Greater Wildwood defeated Lower Cape May 8-0 in the series' first game. Troiano hit a two-run double and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning.

DISTRICT 16 12U

Northfield 15, Lower Cape May 5: Cameron Cellucci gave up just one run to earn the win. Crew Russo had three RBIs and two hits, including a triple for Northfield. Chase Sutley, AJ Goukler, Cellucci and Nick Goukler each had two hits. Chase Slaney hit an RBI single for Lower Cape May.

Middle Township 6, Hammonton 2: Middle improved to 2-1 in tournament play. Bryce Ziegler pitched 4 1/3 innings and struck out five. Theo Margarites pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief. Nick Matteucci played great defense at shortstop and added two hits for Middle. Jerry Booth also had a key hit.

DISTRICT 16 10U

Northfield 16, Dennis Township 1: Caden Kern pitched a complete game with four strikeouts to earn the win Tuesday. He allowed just two hits. Dominic Tortu had three hits and two RBIs for Northfield. Gavin Sutley and Dominic Buccafurni each had two hits.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

