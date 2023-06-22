The Greater Wildwood Lions Club baseball team captured the Southern Cape May County Little League championship Monday with an 11-1 win over Greater Wildwood Raging Waters at Higbee Field in Wildwood Crest.

Joey Martin went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs for the winners, and Drew Robinson finished with two hits and two RBIs. Declan Bannon hit a two-run double. Ryan Davenport doubled and drove in two runs.

Pitchers Owen Bannon, Carter Givner and Matthew Maher combined for a one-hitter. Maher added two hits, and Sean Cunniff had a hit and an RBI. The Lions finished the season undefeated.

Lewis Sewell hut an RBI single for Raging Waters.

The Southern Cape May County Little League also consists of teams from Lower Township and Middle Township.

District 16

12-and under

Greater Wildwood 5, Brigantine-Ventnor 1: Will Auty and Sean Cunniff each hit RBI singles to highlight a four-run fifth inning that broke a 1-1 tie Tuesday. Auty went 2 for 3, and Owen Bannon added an RBI single. Louis Sewell and James Vizzard each singled and scored, and Adrian Augsberger added a double for the winners. Drew Robinson was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 and allowing just three hits and one unearned run in five innings pitched. He also doubled. Carter Givner, who scored twice, struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth to close the game.

For Brigantine-Ventnor, Luca Karavangelos finished with two hits, and A.J. Normane scored the lone run.

Ocean City/Upper Twp. 2, Northfield 1: Andrew Pashley, Corey Clemens and Henry Bogle combined for 10 strikeouts and two hits allowed Tuesday. Noah Gillespie struck out eight for Northfiel. Ocean City/Upper Township is 1-0 in pool play.

12-and-under All-Star Game

Hammonton 9, Mainland 6: Colin Peeke pitched a complete game Tuesday to earn the win. He struck out five in the game. He also doubled and added two RBI. Brayden Bendig went 3 for 4 with two triples and four RBIs. Colton Robinson went 2 for 3 wi a double. Mason Bendig went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Frankie Restuccio doubled and drew a walk.

The game was played at the Somers Point Little League field.

Softball

District 16 senior league

Middle Twp. 16, Dennis/Upper/Lower 0: Gabby Cruz pitched a four inning, perfect game with 10 strikeouts Monday. Lilly Vogel ,KJ Schaeffer and Tori’ Atwood all had multiple hits for the winners.Atwood added four RBIs.

For Dennis/Upper/Lower, Megan Turner pitched a complete game.