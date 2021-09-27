Gray scores twice as EHT rallies to win

Egg Harbor Township High School's Jenna Gray scored twice, including the game-winner with 2 minutes, 52 seconds left, as the unbeaten Eagles beat visiting Hammonton 3-2 on Monday in field hockey.

The Eagles, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 9-0 (8-0) in the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference. Hammonton fell to 7-2 (6-2).

"It was a well-played game and very physical and aggressive," Egg Harbor Township coach Kristi Troster said. "There were a lot of bodies flying around. Hammonton was very talented and had a lot of fast players. Our girls worked really hard and played with a lot of heart."

Hammonton's Maria Berenato scored to make it 1-0, but Gray tied it with just under 11 minutes left in the first half. Anna Smith scored on a corner to put the Eagles up 2-1, and Gray assisted.

Hammonton's Maddy Gazzara tied the game at 2-2 with 10 minutes left in regulation. Berenato and Gazzara each have four goals on the season. Brianna Gazzara assisted on both Blue Devils goals.

Gray's winning goal was assisted by Ella Seymour. Gray has nine goals and 12 assists, and Smith has four goals.

EHT's Rebecca Macchia made 10 saves for the win.

Egg Harbor Township beat fifth-ranked Ocean City 3-2 in overtime in their first meeting this season. EHT travels to Mainland Regional on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. game. The Eagles host Ocean City in their rematch at 4 p.m. on October 6. Hammonton hosts Millville at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

