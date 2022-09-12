 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Granese, Swift win Brennan McCann race, points title

The crew of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol's Vince Granese and former Margate lifeguard John Swift won the final Brennan McCann Masters Row on Saturday at Seaview Harbor Beach in Egg Harbor Township.

Granese and Swift won in 36 minutes, 21 seconds.

They also clinched the Brennan McCann season points championship. The season's races were for doubles crews, and they went from Seaview Harbor beach to the intracoastal waters of Longport and Margate, and back again.

Margate Beach Patrol alumnus Jim Swift and son Jim Swift Jr., a current Margate lifeguard, were second in 39:10. The crew of Don Otto and John McShane was third in 40:42.

The race consisted of six crews.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

