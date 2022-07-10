Granese and Swift win Brennan McCann row

The crew of Vince Granese, an Atlantic City lifeguard, and John Swift, a Margate Beach Patrol alumn, won the Brennan McCann Masters Row on Saturday at Seaview Harbor beach in Egg Harbor Township.
Their winning time was 35 minutes, 54 seconds.
The Ventnor Beach Patrol alumni crew of Tom Sher and Kevin Prendergast finished second in 37:07. Wayne MacMurray, an Upper Township lifeguard, and Jim Gibbons, a Wildwood and Upper Township alumnus, placed third in 38:01.
The female crew of Kailey Grimley and Lorna Connell were fifth in 40:11. The race had six crews.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.