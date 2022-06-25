Grace Hall, Grace Cruz come up big for Middle Township: Little League roundup

Grace Hall pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits and striking out five, to lead Middle Township to a 17-2 victory over Northfield in a District 16 Senior League softball game Friday.
Hall also went 2 for 3 with four RBIs.
Gabby Cruz went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Juliet Thompson, Johanna Longstreet, Lily Vogel, Sophia Brown and Sydnie Hunter also all had multiple hits for Middle.
Bella Scattini hit a home run to left field for Northfield. Liv Hull added a hit.
Baseball
District 16 10U
Northfield 29, Lower Cape May 0: Logan Kallen pitched two innings with two strikeouts and did not allow a hit to earn the win. Gavin Sutley added five hits and five RBIs for Northfield. Cayden Kern and Carter Graves each had three hits and three RBIs.
Northfield will play Linwood at 7 p.m. Sunday.
