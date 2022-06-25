 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOUTH SOFTBALL, BASEBALL

Grace Hall, Grace Cruz come up big for Middle Township: Little League roundup

  • 0
youth baseball softball logo

Grace Hall pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits and striking out five, to lead Middle Township to a 17-2 victory over Northfield in a District 16 Senior League softball game Friday.

Hall also went 2 for 3 with four RBIs.

Gabby Cruz went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Juliet Thompson, Johanna Longstreet, Lily Vogel, Sophia Brown and Sydnie Hunter also all had multiple hits for Middle.

Bella Scattini hit a home run to left field for Northfield. Liv Hull added a hit.

Baseball

District 16 10U

Northfield 29, Lower Cape May 0: Logan Kallen pitched two innings with two strikeouts and did not allow a hit to earn the win. Gavin Sutley added five hits and five RBIs for Northfield. Cayden Kern and Carter Graves each had three hits and three RBIs.

Northfield will play Linwood at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Male athlete of the year David Giulian

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News