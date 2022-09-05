Grace Emig paddles the Catalina in California

Grace Emig, of the Brigantine Beach Patrol, competed in the 32-mile Catalina Classic paddleboard race in California on Aug. 28 and finished in 7 hours, 58 minutes.

The race went in a straight line from Catalina Island (an island off Long Beach) to Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles County.

The race had 103 competitors, and Emig, 23, finished eighth out of the nine women. She was the only woman in the race who had not been in it before, and was the only woman from New Jersey.

“It was the hardest race I ever did, but it was the most rewarding,” said Emig, who is a teacher in Brigantine. “It was a good accomplishment, and I felt great after I crossed the line. The marine life is very active in the water. I was paddling past dolphins, and fish were jumping. There are sharks out there too, but I didn’t see any.

“I was hurting. Ten miles in I was saying to myself, ‘What am I doing? I’m done, I’ll never do it again.’ But after I finished there was such a feeling of emotion. Maybe I’ll do it again.”

Accompanying Emig in an escort boat was her father Kip Emig, the Brigantine Beach Patrol Chief, Brigantine lifeguard Michael Brooks, Ventnor lifeguard Dan Schall (Grace's boyfriend), and escort boat captain Jerry Finnegan.

“I could see myself doing it again,” she said. “It makes me want to train harder and do better next year.”

Also in the race, Diamond Beach lifeguard Gavin Loughlin finished seventh in the men’s 12-foot stock paddleboard division.