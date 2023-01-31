Grace Curry a winner in two races for Iona swimming: College notebook

Grace Curry won two races for the Iona College women’s swim team Saturday.

Curry, a senior at Iona and a 2019 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, won the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 0.74 seconds. She then swam on the Gaels’ winning 200 medley relay (1:53.35).

Curry was named to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference All-Academic teams the past two seasons. In high school, she helped EHT win the South Jersey Public A championship in 2016.

Melissa Lowry (Cumberland Regional) was fourth in the 200 free (1:55.78) in Connecticut’s 186-114 win over New Hampshire. She also swam on the third-place 400 free relay (3:38.04).

Marlee Canale (Cedar Creek) was fourth in each of the 50 backstroke (28.58) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.71) in Maine’s 191-101 loss to New Hampshire. In a 161-139 loss to Providence, she was second in the 200-meter backstroke (2:25.9), third in the 100 backstroke (1:07.91) and swam on the third-place 200 medley relay (2:04.79).

Giavanna Lupi (Vineland) was second in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.3) in Rider’s 164-91 loss to Penn. She also swam on the 400 free relay (3:37.06).

Wisconsin’s Katie McClintock (Mainland Regional) was fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:04.44) and fifth in the 200 breaststroke (2:19.15) during a tri-meet with Michigan (174-126 loss) and Pittsburgh (205-95 win).

Men’s swimming

Dolan Grisbaum (Ocean Citiy) was third in the 500 freestyle (4:37.97) in Boston University’s 173-124 win over Bryant.

Men’s wrestling

Brady Carter (Lacey Township) won a 6-5 decision at 125 pounds in East Stroudsbuerg’s 36-10 loss to Gannon.

Haven Tatarek (Southern Regional) won a 3-1 decision at 197 in Castleton’s 24-9 win over Alvernia.

Keevon Berry (Oakcrest) won by a first-period pin at 197 in Centenary’s 31-11 victory over Muhlenberg. He then placed third with a 2-1 record at the Ken Ober Memorial Tournament at Elizabethtown College.

Elizabethtown’s Kurt Driscoll (Holy Spirit) placed fifth at 285 at the Ken Ober Memorial Tournament.

Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey) won a first-period pin at 149 in Stevens Institute of Technology’s 22-19 loss to New York University.

In Ursinus’ 24-9 loss to Delaware Valley, Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) won a 12-6 decision at 141, and Gary Nagle (Middle Township) earned a 4-2 decision at 184. In a 29-12 victorhy over US Merchant Marine, Rodriguez won a 9-6 decision, and Nagle got a pin in 1:47. In a 28-13 victory over Gettysburg, Wesley Tosto (Lower Cape May Regional) won a 12-1 major decision at 141, and Nagle took a 10-2 major decision.

Women’s wrestling

Gracie Cordasco (Southern) won by forfeit at 116 in Mount Olive’s 22-20 victory over Limestone.

Women’s indoor track

Monmouth’s Annie Rutledge (EHT) topped the pentathlon field, including two victories, at the Bison Open hosted by Bucknell. She won the long jump (5.23 meters) and 800-meter run (2:31.54).

Penn State’s Lauren Princz (EHT) was ninth in the 200 dash (24.86) at the Penn State National Open. Rider’s Mariah Stephens (EHT) was ninth in the 60 hurdles (8.8).

Rutgers’ Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was sixth in the triple jump (12.4m) at the Bob Pollock Invitational hosted by Clemson.

The College of New Jersey’s Erin Hanlon (Ocean City) was fifth in the 800 (2:27.4) at the McEllingot Invitational hosted by Haverford.

Men’s indoor track

Gabriel Moronta (Pleasantville) ran on Mississippi State’s second-place 4x400 relay (3:05.97) at the Bob Pollock Invitational.

Monmouth’s Ahmad Brock (EHT) won the long jump (7.14m) and was fifth in the 60 dash (7.05) at the Monmouth Winter Classic.

Syracuse’s Anthony Vazquez was sixth in the 60 hurdles (8.07) at the Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge.

Georgian Court’s Dylan Breen (Lacey) was fifth in the long jump at the Monmouth Winter Classic. Domenico Darcy (Pinelands Regional) was fourth in the 200 (23.42), and Terrell Moore (Holy Spirit) was sixth (23.65).

Lincoln’s Irvin Marable III (Pleasantville) was 21st in the 800 (2:00.68) at the VMI Winter Classic.

Men’s volleyball

Matthew Maxwell (Southern Regional) had four kills, 17 assists and three digs in Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 loss to Hawaii.