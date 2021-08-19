 Skip to main content
Goudy Rescue Races to be held Friday
John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races

John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Li Races, at Suffolk Avenue, beach in Ventnor Friday Aug 16, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

The 54th annual John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races, a unique and fun beach patrol event, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Suffolk Avenue beach in Ventnor.

The Goudy Memorials has four short, exciting races that are simulated beach rescues. In each race, the lifeguards start from the beach and row or swim out to flags about 500 feet from shore. At the flags, they’ll unhook 50-pound dummies and bring them quickly back to shore to the finish line on the beach.

Twelve of the 15 beach patrols in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association will be there. Ventnor always invites other patrols to participate, and this year Lavallette, Harvey Cedars, Island Beach State Park, Ship Bottom, Normandy Beach, Surf City and Sea Girt will also compete.

The races are the doubles surfboat rescue (a doubles row with a simulated rescue), the individual swim rescue, the combination rescue (a doubles crew and a swimmer combine to bring the dummy back), and the individual surfboat rescue.

Scoring is 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.

Ventnor won the team title with 13 points in 2019, the last time it was held. Ventnor’s David Funk won the individual surfboat rescue that year, and Ventnor’s Jerry Roche and Matt Spiers were first in the individual surfboat rescue. Atlantic City took the team championship in 2018 and was second to Ventnor with 7 points in 2019. Margate was the winner in 2017.

The event honors the late Goudy, a former Ventnor Beach Patrol Chief.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

