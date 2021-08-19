Goudy Rescue Races to be held Friday

The 54th annual John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races, a unique and fun beach patrol event, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Suffolk Avenue beach in Ventnor.

The Goudy Memorials has four short, exciting races that are simulated beach rescues. In each race, the lifeguards start from the beach and row or swim out to flags about 500 feet from shore. At the flags, they’ll unhook 50-pound dummies and bring them quickly back to shore to the finish line on the beach.

Twelve of the 15 beach patrols in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association will be there. Ventnor always invites other patrols to participate, and this year Lavallette, Harvey Cedars, Island Beach State Park, Ship Bottom, Normandy Beach, Surf City and Sea Girt will also compete.

The races are the doubles surfboat rescue (a doubles row with a simulated rescue), the individual swim rescue, the combination rescue (a doubles crew and a swimmer combine to bring the dummy back), and the individual surfboat rescue.

Scoring is 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.