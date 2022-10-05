Golfer Noah Petracci wins tournament at Ursinus: College notebook

Thomas Jefferson University sophomore golfer Noah Petracci was named the individual champion at last week’s Ursinus Invitational in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

The Hammonton High School graduate won the tiebreaker with four other players, shooting a 4-over-par 75. He had three birdies on the round.

The Rams placed second out of seven schools, finishing 24 strokes behind winner Swarthmore. The Rams’ Matthew Dolan (Lacey Township) tied for 13th (82, 11-over), and host Ursinus’ T.J. Stanton (Ocean City) tied for 25th (90, 19-over).

Petracci was The Press Golfer of the Year his senior spring season for the Blue Devils, who went 19-1 and won the Cape-Atlantic League American title in 2021.

Women’s golf

Hamilton’s Olivia Strigh (Hammonton) tied for 36th with a two-round 175 (84-91) at Middlebury’s George Phinney Classic in Vermont. Hamilton was fourth out of 12 teams.

Westminster’s Kasey Clifford (Ocean City) placed fifth with a two-round 159 (80-79) at the Ithaca College invitational in New York. Westminster was second out of five teams.

Men’s soccer

Jack Sarkos (Mainland Regional) scored in Lehigh’s 2-1 loss to Bucknell. He scored in a 2-2 draw with Holy Cross.

Kody Besser (Lacey) scored the go-ahead goal in the 41st minute of Bloomsburg’s 2-1 win over Millersville.

Trevor Paone (Ocean City) scored in East Stroudsburg’s 2-1 win over West Chester.

Ethan Torpey (St. Augustine Prep) scored in Arcadia’s 4-0 win over Penn State-Berks.

Tyler Tomlin (Wildwood) scored in Cabrini’s 2-1 loss to Alvernia.

Rourke Watson (Cedar Creek) had an assist in Delaware Valley’s 5-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy.

Kevin Kiernan (Southern Regional) had a goal and two assists in Drew’s 3-1 win over DeSales.

Reed Lindsay (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist in Immaculata’s 3-0 win over Bryn Athyn.

Eddie Proud (Middle Township) scored in Neumann’s 2-2 draw with Penn State-Harrisburg.

Women’s soccer

In Charleston’s 3-0 win over Hampton, Faith Slimmer (Ocean City) scored and assisted on sister Hope Slimmer’s (Ocean City) goal.

Delaney Lappin (Ocean City) scored both goals in Drexel’s 2-1 win over Elon.

Summer Reimet (Ocean City) scored in Monmouth’s 1-1 draw with Hofstra.

Christine Napoli (Mainland) had an assist in St. Bonaventure’s 1-1 draw with George Mason.

Dakota Fiedler (Lacey) had an assist in Charleston Southern’s 2-0 win over UNC Asheville.

Sophia Ridolfo (Buena Regional) had an assist in Georgian Court’s 2-0 win over Post.

Allie Tierney (Absegami) scored in Kutztown’s 1-1 draw with Shippensburg.

Brynn Bock (Middle Township) made nine saves in Alvernia’s 1-0 loss to Cabrini. She made 13 saves in a 1-0 win over Hood.

Aileen Cahill (Pinelands Regional) had a goal and an assist in Montclair State’s 4-0 win over Stockton. She scored and added an assist in a 3-1 win over Ramapo.

Leona Macrina (Wildwood Catholic) made two saves in Neumann’s 1-0 loss to Goucher. She made two saves in a shutout half in an 8-0 win over Washington Adventist. She made three saves in a 2-0 win over Marymount.

Olivia Giordano (Millville) and Jillian Jankowski (Barnegat) each had assists in Rowan’s 4-0 win over New Jersey City.

Field hockey

Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made 10 saves in Lehigh’s 3-2 win over Lafayette.

Reese Bloomstead (Ocean City) had two assists in Monmouth’s 8-0 win over Sacred Heart.

Casey Etter (Millville) scored in Belmont Abbey’s 2-0 win over Coker.

Juliana Donato (Schalick; Lawrence Township resident) had an assist in Kutztown’s 4-3 loss to West Chester.

Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) scored twice in Cabrini’s 6-5 loss to Alvernia.

In FDU-Florham’s 4-2 win over William Patterson, Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) scored twice, Julianna Medina (Mainland) scored, and Haleigh Dengler (Barnegat) added an assist. In a 4-0 win over Lycoming, Flukey scored three, and Liz Briles (Cedar Creek) had an assist. On Monday, Flukey was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Offensive Player of the Week.

Cheyenne Avellino (Egg Harbor Township) had a goal and an assist in Gwynedd Mercy’s 3-1 win over Keystone.

Jorja Hibschman (Millville) scored in Kean’s 8-0 win over Marywood.

Molly Reardon (Ocean City) had an assist in Salisbury’s 5-1 win over St. Mary’s.

Men’s cross country

Thomas Jefferson placed 22nd out of 40 teams at the Paul Short Run at Lehigh University. In the men’s college white 8K race, Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) was 124th (27 minutes, 14.8 seconds), Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) was 134th (27:21.2), and Blake Corbett (Mainland) was 153rd (27:39.3).

Women’s cross country

Saint Joseph’s placed sixth out of 46 teams at the Paul Short Run. In the women’s brown 6K race, Becca Millar (Ocean City) was 126th (22:56.2). It was the first time in her career she finished under the 23-minute mark, the school said.

Women’s volleyball

In Georgian Court’s 3-0 loss to Holy Family, Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had six digs, Alexa Houston (Pinelands) had two kills and three digs, and Emma Gildea (Southern) added two kills. In a 3-0 win over Felician, Sprankle had seven digs, Houston contributed six kills, and Gildea added five kills. In a 3-0 loss to Southern Connecticut State, Sprankle had six digs, Houston had two digs, and Gildea added two kills.

Bri Otto (Southern) had four digs in Kean’s 3-0 win over Rutgers-Newark.

Rachael Pharo (Southern) had six kills and nine digs in New Jersey City’s 3-2 win over Rutgers-Camden. She had six kills, five digs and an assist in a 3-0 win over Brooklyn. She had seven kills and eight digs in a 3-0 win over Wilkes. She had four kills and four digs in a 3-1 loss to Neumann.