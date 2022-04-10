Tiger Woods has posted his highest score ever at the Masters.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Finally showing the effects of a terrible car wreck that could’ve cost him his right leg, Tigers Woods shot a 6-over 78 in the third round Saturday at the Masters to ruin any hope of making a run at a sixth green jacket.

It was a tough day for just about everyone, with temperatures struggling to get into the 50s and plenty of wind.

But it was especially difficult for Woods, who had never shot a score higher than 77 at Augusta National. He’ll head to the final round at 7-over 223.

Woods really struggled on the greens and dropped him 11 shots back before leader Scottie Scheffler even teed off.

Woods described it as having “zero feel.”

Woods’ putter was a big asset over the first two days, but he had a three-putt at No. 1 for a bogey Saturday. Then came major trouble at No. 5.

An errant approach left Woods on the green 65 feet from the pin. He putted up a ridge to within 6 feet of the cup, only to need three more putts to get down.

Still, it’s been an encouraging performance given all that Woods has been through. The Masters is his first competitive tournament in more than 500 days.

And on a day when it was tough to go low, Scottie Scheffler was turning in another dominant performance at Augusta National.

Chasing his first major championship, Scheffler made the turn in the third round of the Masters with a 3-under 33, pushing him to 11 under for the tournament and keeping his lead at five strokes over Charl Schwartzel of South Africa.

Schwartzel is only that close because he holed out from the fairway at No. 10 for an eagle. Cameron Smith of Australia was another stroke back at 5 under.

How commanding has Scheffler been? Only seven players were within 10 shots of the leader, who hasn’t been bothered at all by the cool, windy conditions.

Solid as can be, Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked player, posted four birdies and a single bogey over the first eight holes.

The five-shot advantage he built over the first two days matched the biggest 36-hole lead in Augusta National history. Four of the five who did it previously went on to capture the green jacket.

The record for 54 holes is Woods’ nine-shot lead in 1997, when he won the first of his five green jackets.

First-round leader Sungjae Im started off with a double bogey Saturday to drop seven shots behind Scheffler.

The cool, windy conditions were preventing anyone from going real low.

Before his struggles, Woods said he believed he had a shot in the difficult conditions.

“It’s going to be quick, and I need to go out there and put myself there,” he said “If you’re within five or six on that back nine going into Sunday, you’ve got a chance. So I just need to get there.”

