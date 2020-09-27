The ShopRite LPGA Classic will look very different when it returns on Thursday

“Our pro-ams really are one big mass gathering,” Erensen said. “There was no scenario where we would not be jeopardizing the health and safety of our attendees to try and pull off an event as we have in the past.”

The atmosphere this week will resemble a college tournament or a junior event, except there will be $1.3 million in prize money at stake.

“It’s a surreal experience,” said Erensen, who has attended several no-fan tournaments this summer. “Hopefully, it will be a quiet uneventful week for our team but certainly a week unlike any other we’ve ever had.”

The new coronavirus has drastically impacted the 2020 LPGA Tour.

The tour shut down in February and did not hold an event until it returned with two tournaments in Ohio at the end of July.

Numerous LPGA events have been canceled. It would be have been easy for Classic officials and Wakefern, ShopRite’s parent company, to cancel this year’s event and return in 2021.

But the Classic is an integral part of the South Jersey sports scene, having raised more than $35 million for charity since ShopRite became the presenting sponsor in 1992.