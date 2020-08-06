The ShopRite LPGA Classic will be held without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic on Oct. 1-4 at the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township, the LPGA announced Thursday.
The Classic will be expanded from 54 to 72 holes. The tournament had hoped to host fans and have its pro-am event.
The Classic’s two-day pro-am is the largest of any LPGA, PGA or Champions tour event, with more than 1,000 golfers playing on four courses — the Bay and Pines at Seaview, Galloway National and Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield.
“While we are disappointed we won’t be able to host the best fans in professional golf this year, the health and safety of our community and the women who compete on the LPGA tour come first,” Classic Tournament Director Bill Hansen said in a prepared statement.
The Classic has undergone several changes since the pandemic struck.
It received a purse boost and now boasts a tournament-record $2 million in prize money. The purse was increased because sponsors of LPGA events that were canceled by the pandemic have offered some of their prize funds to increase purses for remaining events.
The tournament also was rescheduled twice from May 29-31 to July and then to its current dates.
The Classic is an integral part of the South Jersey sports scene, having raised more than $35 million for charity since ShopRite became the presenting sponsor in 1992.
The Classic began in 1986 and has been held every year since except for a three-year gap from 2007 through 2009 because of a dispute over tournament dates with the LPGA.
Few local events in sports or entertainment bring more publicity to the greater Atlantic City area. Shots of the Atlantic City Boardwalk and beaches are often featured on the Golf Channel’s national television coverage.
In addition to ShopRite, the Classic is presented by Acer and owned and operated by Eiger Marketing Group.
“I cannot thank our partners at ShopRite, Acer and Eiger enough for their support as we navigate through these unique times,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said in a prepared statement. “They have been committed to providing our players with a valuable opportunity to compete during this limited season and continuing to give back to the community as the tournament has done for more than 30 years. While this year’s tournament will certainly be different without the great fan support on-site, I hope all of our local fans will tune into Golf Channel to watch their favorite players and we can’t wait until we can all be together again.”
This won’t be the first time the Classic has been 72 holes. Although a traditional 54-hole event, the Classic was four rounds in 1990 with Chris Johnson winning at Greate Bay Resort & Country Club in Somers Point.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.