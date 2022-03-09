ShopRite LPGA Classic returning to traditional June dates in 2022

The ShopRite LPGA Classic will return to its normal June dates this year, and part of the final round will air on network television for the first time in Classic history.

The Classic, which includes a pro-am tournament and other events, will take place June 6-12 at the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township. The three-day tournament will run June 10-12.

Considered the Atlantic City area's largest sporting event, the Classic will host a field of 144 female golfers, competing for a $1.75 million purse.

“We are excited to return to our traditional dates for the 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer that will serve as Atlantic City’s annual kickoff sporting event for the summer,” said Bill Hansen, tournament director for the ShopRite LPGA Classic, in a news release. “We look forward to showcasing this great championship and its world-class field to the LPGA Tour’s global audience via our television partners at GOLF Channel and CBS Sports.”

The Classic took place in the fall the last two years, a move made due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The 2020 Classic, won by England's Mel Reid, was held Oct. 1-4. Celine Boutier, of France, won the 2021 Classic, held Oct. 1-3.

The Golf Channel will air parts of all three rounds, with the end of Sunday's final round broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. It is the first time in tournament history the Classic will air on network television when the final two hours air on CBS.

TV air times will be:

June 10, noon-2:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel

June 11, 3-5 p.m. on the Golf Channel

June 12, noon-1 p.m. on the Golf Channel

June 12, 1-3 p.m. on CBS

Golf Channel's coverage will also stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

There were no fans at the 2020 Classic. Fans returned in 2021 to watch Boutier win her second LPGA Tour title of her career. She shot 14-under-par, holding off Canada's Brooke Henderson and South Korea's Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park by one stroke.

Tickets are on sale at ShopRiteLPGAClassic.com. Packages include exclusive hospitality and general admission tickets offering entertainment and fan access. All tickets will be digital and will be emailed after purchase. Tickets can be scanned on a mobile device or printed out where they will be scanned at the entrance.

The are four ticket options:

Any one-day ground ticket, $20

Weekly ground ticket, $40

Skybox on hole 17 (complimentary food and nonalcoholic drinks, with cash bar): $175

Champions club on hole 18 (complimentary food and drinks), $275

The Classic started in 1992, with nearly $40 million having been donated to area hospitals, food banks, education and youth program programs. The tournament annually generates more than $19 million in economic activity in the region, according to the news release.

"The annual ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer features the world’s best female golfers while also raising money for dozens of community-based charities, food banks and health care organizations that help so many people in need. ShopRite is always honored to be part of an event that creates victories both on and off the course," said Joseph Colalillo, chairman and CEO of Wakefern Food Corp, in the release.

