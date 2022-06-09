 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ShopRite LPGA Classic essential information

Celine Boutier wins LGPA ShopRite Classic 2021

Celine Boutier, of France, won the 2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic held Oct. 1-3. She shot 14-under-par, holding off Canada's Brooke Henderson and South Korea's Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park by one stroke.

 Samantha Lynam, For The Press

The ShopRite LPGA Classic

Who: 144 golfers will compete for $1.75 million with the winner earning $262,500.

Where: The Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township

When: The 54-hole tournament begins at 7:15 a.m. The second round is Saturday and the final round is Sunday.

Defending champion: Celine Boutier

Tickets: One day grounds pass cost $20. ShopRite Price Plus Club card holders can receive two free daily grounds tickets with a valid Price Plus Club card. Children 17 and under are admitted free. For more ticket deals and options visit shopritelpgaclassic.com

Parking: Parking is at the Galloway Township Municipal Complex at 300 Jimmie Leeds Road. A free shuttle takes spectators to and from the course.

Did you know: Huggies is partnering with ShopRite to donate 300 diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network for each birdie made during the Classic.

Contact: 609-272-7209
