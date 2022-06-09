ShopRite LPGA Classic essential information

The ShopRite LPGA Classic
Who: 144 golfers will compete for $1.75 million with the winner earning $262,500.
Where: The Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township
When: The 54-hole tournament begins at 7:15 a.m. The second round is Saturday and the final round is Sunday.
Defending champion: Celine Boutier
Tickets: One day grounds pass cost $20. ShopRite Price Plus Club card holders can receive two free daily grounds tickets with a valid Price Plus Club card. Children 17 and under are admitted free. For more ticket deals and options visit shopritelpgaclassic.com
Parking: Parking is at the Galloway Township Municipal Complex at 300 Jimmie Leeds Road. A free shuttle takes spectators to and from the course.
Did you know: Huggies is partnering with ShopRite to donate 300 diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network for each birdie made during the Classic.
