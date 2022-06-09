Seaview's 18th hole offers plenty of opportunities for excitement at this weekend's ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The 18th hole will be the place to be when the ShopRite LPGA Classic concludes Sunday afternoon.

The 501-yard, par-5 is unpredictable.

It’s loud.

And it will almost certainly be the scene of the shots that decide the $1.75 million Classic and who takes home the $262,500 first prize.

"It’s a cool hole,” said LPGA golfer and New Jersey native Marina Alex. “I think that's what makes it super exciting. The eagle opportunity is there to try and win the tournament or get into the lead.”

The 34th annual Classic begins Friday on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Celine Boutier is the defending champion.

The field of 144 golfers also includes the world’s No. 1 ranked player Jin Young Ko and several past ShopRite winners, including Mel Reid, Stacy Lewis, Anna Nordqvist and Brittany Lincicome. The field also includes top-ranked players Lydia Ko (No. 4 in the world) and Brooke Henderson (No. 11).

Boutier birdied the 18th hole, sinking a 7-foot putt that rolled left to right into the cup, to win last year’s tournament. She’s not the only Classic champion to have a big moment on the final hole. Lexi Thompson sank a 20-foot eagle putt on No. 18 to win the 2019 Classic. Lincicome birdied 18 to win the 2011 tournament.

How tough the 18th plays depends on the wind. The hole can play one way in Friday's first round and a completely different way in Sunday's final round.

“I've played it plenty of times where I hit driver and 3-wood and I'm still not on the green,” Alex said. “I probably have a 30- or 40-yard pitch shot. Then I've played it where I remember hitting like 6-iron or 5-iron in and having putts for eagle.”

Once golfers reach the green or get close enough to chip their work can be just beginning.

“I feel like even the chips cannot be that easy because the front (of the green) is very tilted and then there are a bunch of slopes,” Boutier said. “You have to be honestly really careful throughout the hole, but it's a good finishing hole because lots of things can happen.”

The 18th also boasts a unique set of distractions. The hole borders Route 9. Golfers never know when a truck might rumble past the tee box or green.

The grandstand by the 18th green is often full as Sunday’s final groups finish. Luxury boxers sit right behind the green.

“Countless times you hear people screaming from their cars as they're driving by just to be funny,” Alex said. “There’s always a lot of bustle around that grandstand area on 18 green. You have to usually get people to kind of quiet down.”

But the noise is not necessarily a bad thing.

“It's a fun environment,” Alex said. “I feel like the crowds here really do get into enjoying and watching the golf, and they're very loud. It's a nice thing.”

The par-71, 6,190-yard Bay Course’s links-style layout is rare on the LPGA Tour. The undulating greens are small and tough to read. The poa grows on the greens in the afternoon and can sometimes cause a putt to bump off line.

The more the wind blows, the tougher the Bay Course plays, but it’s vulnerable to birdies.

Few LPGA golfers probably have more local knowledge of the Bay Course than Alex, who grew up in Wayne (Passaic County) and often played at Seaview in the winter because the course was one of the few in the state not covered by snow. This is her 10th Classic appearance.

“I really do like the golf course,” she said. “I know that the greens can be a bit fickle in terms of the poa, and it's tough. It's not easy to make putts out here. It doesn't matter if you're a long or short hitter out here, which I really appreciate.”

The 18th is one of three par-fives on the course. Just like 18, the 484-yard par-5 third hole and the 476-yard, par-5 ninth hole are birdied opportunities.

“If you can take advantage of them you're already, what, 3-, 4-under,” Boutier said. “That's definitely a huge factor.”

Alex said No. 9 is the toughest of the three par-fives.

“You can be short (of the green), but it's not a simple chip,” she said. “If you're long, that fescue comes into play over the back. You have to chip back up. I think it's the most severe of the three as far as the green goes. That may be the one that doesn't give up as many birdies, but 3 and 18 will definitely be the prime scoring holes.”

The Classic returns to its traditional spring dates this year after being held the past two years in the fall because of the pandemic.

The Classic began in 1986 and has been held every year since except for a three-year gap from 2007-09 when it disappeared because of a dispute over dates between former LPGA and and Classic organizers.

ShopRite is one of the oldest non-major events on the LPGA Tour. Past ShopRite winners, include LPGA greats Annika Sorenstam, Betsy King, Nancy Lopez and Juli Inkster.

“I just really like the atmosphere about this tournament,” Boutier said. “It's small community, but they're all behind the tournament.”

