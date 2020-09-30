Seaview ready to host 'weird' and 'quiet' ShopRite LPGA Classic

“Four days I think is great,” Lincicome said. “Obviously, I like those three-day events, but getting a win in a four-day event means a lot more to me. We’ve always played three rounds here, so I’m sure when I tee it up hopefully for that fourth round, I’ll feel like, ‘Man, we’ve been here forever.’ ”

The Classic’s list of past champions can rank with any LPGA event. Past ShopRite winners include LPGA Hall of Famers Nancy Lopez, Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb and Betsy King.

“You can’t kind of slap it around this golf course,” Lewis said. “You have to hit golf shots. It’s tricky. The greens are tricky, so it requires some experience of playing here.”

The new coronavirus has drastically impacted the 2020 LPGA Tour.

The tour shut down in February and did not hold an event until it returned with two tournaments in Ohio at the end of July. The Classic will be the 12th of 18 LPGA events scheduled this year.

It would have been easy for ShopRite to decide to not sponsor the tournament this year. The players appreciate the company has continued its relationship with the LPGA that began when it first sponsored the Classic in 1992.