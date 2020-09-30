Seaview ready to host 'weird' and 'quiet' ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — This year’s ShopRite LPGA Classic will look and feel different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nevertheless, the tournament will go on.
“It’s quiet,” two-time Classic winner Stacey Lewis said. “It’s weird, but it’s 2020.”
The $1.3 million Classic begins Thursday and ends Sunday on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel & Golf Club.
Lexi Thompson is the defending champion. The field of 120 players features many of the world’s top-ranked women golfers, including No. 2-ranked Nelly Korda and No. 4 Brooke Henderson. Past Classic winners Lewis, Brittany Lincicome, Anna Nordqvist and Annie Park will also compete.
The Golf Channel will broadcast all four rounds from 1-4 p.m. each day.
There will be no fans. There are no bleachers or grandstands on the course — just a few sponsor signs behind the 18th green. Wednesday is a day usually filled with activity at Seaview, normally the first day of the Classic’s two-day pro-am. But this Wednesday, with the pro-am canceled because of the virus, LPGA players played practice rounds and worked on the putting green in front of the hotel.
“It’s such a weird feeling,” Lincicome said. “Playing now, it’s almost like junior golf days when it was just your mom or dad or maybe your playing partner’s mom or dad out there watching you. It’s a weird memory there.”
The Classic began in 1986 and has been held every year since except for a three-year gap from 2007-09 when it disappeared because of a dispute over dates between the LPGA and former Classic organizers.
The Classic puts a premium on aggressive play. The Bay Course is vulnerable to birdies, especially on three of its par-5 holes. The Bay Course’s links-style layout is rare on the LPGA Tour. The undulating greens are small and tough to read. The more the wind blows, the tougher the Bay Course plays.
“It’s old school,” Lewis said of the course. “There’s not many (courses) that trees come into play. Tee to green is pretty close; it’s a short walk. The breaks in the greens are very subtle. It takes playing here a few times to figure it out and to figure out different ways to play it.”
The tournament is usually held in late May or early June. The fall weather impacts the course differently than the spring conditions.
“I think it is playing a little bit different this year,” Nordqvist said. “A little bit softer, cooler. I don’t think the ball travels as far. I don’t think the par-5s are going to be as easily reachable as in the past either.”
For just the second time in its history, the Classic will be 72 holes. The pro-am cancellation freed up the course for an additional round of competition.
“Four days I think is great,” Lincicome said. “Obviously, I like those three-day events, but getting a win in a four-day event means a lot more to me. We’ve always played three rounds here, so I’m sure when I tee it up hopefully for that fourth round, I’ll feel like, ‘Man, we’ve been here forever.’ ”
The Classic’s list of past champions can rank with any LPGA event. Past ShopRite winners include LPGA Hall of Famers Nancy Lopez, Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb and Betsy King.
“You can’t kind of slap it around this golf course,” Lewis said. “You have to hit golf shots. It’s tricky. The greens are tricky, so it requires some experience of playing here.”
The new coronavirus has drastically impacted the 2020 LPGA Tour.
The tour shut down in February and did not hold an event until it returned with two tournaments in Ohio at the end of July. The Classic will be the 12th of 18 LPGA events scheduled this year.
It would have been easy for ShopRite to decide to not sponsor the tournament this year. The players appreciate the company has continued its relationship with the LPGA that began when it first sponsored the Classic in 1992.
“Every tournament could have shut down and easily said, ‘Hey, we’re losing money. We can’t afford to do it. We are going to take a year off,’” Lincicome said. “We totally would’ve understood that. For them to cancel all those pro-ams and still have the events for us and support us really means the world.”
NOTES: The LPGA administered 471 COVID-19 tests before the Classic and had only positive — the caddie of golfer Jaclyn Lee, who withdrew from the field Tuesday. ... The Classic field also includes Hinako Shibuno of Japan, who is playing on a sponsor’s exemption. Shibuno, 21, won the 2019 AIG Women’s British Open last year. The Classic is just her third American tournament.
