No. 1 women's player in the world headed to ShopRite LPGA Classic

The world’s No. 1 women’s player is headed to the ShopRite LPGA Classic.
Jin Young Ko of South Korea headlines the field of 144 players, who will compete in the $1.75 million Classic from June 10-12 on the Bay Course at Seaview, a Dolce Hotel.
Ko is ranked No. 1 in the Rolex women’s world golf ranking. Ko has one win and three top-five finishes in six starts this year. She was the 2021 LPGA Player of the Year and set a tour record with 34 consecutive under-par rounds earlier this year.
Ko finished tied for second behind winner Celine Boutier last year.
The Classic announced its field Thursday. Boutier returns to defend her title. The field also includes past winners Anna Nordqvist (2015-16), Stacy Lewis (2012 and 2014) and Hall-of-Famer Karrie Webb (2013).
Four other players ranked in the top-11 Lydia Ko (3), Nasa Hataoka (7), Inbee Park (8) and Brooke Henderson (11) also will compete.
The Classic is always one of the highlights of the South Jersey sports scene. The tournament has been held annually since 1986 except for a three-year gap from 2007-09 because of a dispute over dates between former tournament and LPGA officials.. The event has raised nearly $40 million for charity since ShopRite became the parent sponsor in 1992.
The tournament returns to its traditional spring dates this year after being held in the fall the past two years because of the pandemic.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
